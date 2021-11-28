Killer Cyber Monday offer: MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3050 GPU now $699

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptops deals are coming in hot, and Adorama is kicking off with a killer offer on the MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 30 Series power.
This brilliant Cyber Monday deal shaves $350 off MSI's 15.6-inch gaming laptop, bringing the price down from $1,049 to just $699. This is easily one of the best Cyber Monday RTX 30 gaming laptop deals still available.
MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3050 gaming laptop deal
MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3050: was $1,049 now $699.99 @ Adorama
Now $350 off, this MSI Katana GF66 RTX 30 series laptop takes gaming to a whole new level. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 512GB SSD onboard. The final $100 savings requires you to send in a mail-in rebate, so the price at checkout will be $799.
Looking for more reasons to nab this deal? The MSI Katana GF66 gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate — perfect for the latest Triple-A games.
Audio includes support for 24-bit Hi-res audio for a sound experience as smooth as your visual experience. You can also expect impressive thermal performance with 6 heat pipes to keep those components running at their best.
Early Cyber Monday deals are already heating up, so keep a lookout for more of the best deals on today's top tech; the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals include some other incredible options.