Best Cyber Monday RTX 30 gaming laptop deals still available: Cheap RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 laptops

Here are the best deals on RTX 30 Series GPU-armed gaming laptops

Best Cyber Monday deals on RTX gaming laptops
Black Friday flew by, but we're still seeing price drops on some of the most popular RTX 30 Series gaming laptops. And trust us, we know a thing or two about finding the best gaming laptop deals, which makes finding the best Cyber Monday deals similar to a treasure hunt. 

With so many new games coming out soon, such as the award-winning MMO Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, Halo Infinite, and Monster Hunter Rise just to name a few, it would be a shame to miss out on upgrading your gaming system.  

So roll up your sleeves and stick around to strike gold with us.

RTX 30 gaming laptop Cyber Mondadeals: Quick Links

As you can read in our beginner’s guide to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30, each chip, from the mid-range RTX 3060 to the all-powerful RTX 3080, packs seriously slick graphical capability to run even the most graphic intensive games with ray tracing turned on and the settings set to Ultra.

Which is why they are so highly in demand. Normally RTX 30 Series cards are difficult to come by, but we're seeing a boatload of savings to be had across the whole range!

Best Cyber Monday RTX 3050 laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $849 @ AntOnline

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $849 @ AntOnline
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a great beginner's gaming laptop, suitable for playing demanding AAA titles. Alongside the 15.6-inch 120Hz display with 1080p resolution, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H Hexa-core CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB video memory, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

MSI Sword Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $999 @ Micro Center

MSI Sword Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $999 @ Micro Center
Provigind a beasty CPU alongside the RTX 3050 Ti and a $400 discount. MSI's Sword features an 11th Gen Core i7 11800H, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. 

Best Cyber Monday RTX 3060 laptop deals

Gigabyte G5 KC: was $1,199 now $999 @ Newegg

Gigabyte G5 KC: was $1,199 now $999 @ Newegg with $50 rebate
The Gigabyte G5 KC offers a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i5-10500H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Alongside this, you can enjoy Nahimic 3D audio for immersive gaming.

MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,499, now $1,099 at Newegg with rebate

MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,499, now $1,099 at Newegg with rebate
With an 11th generation i7 processor, RTX 3060 and a 1TB HDD / 512GB SSD split storage, this is a seriously good Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal that is worth the cash right now!

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $1,749, now $1,399 @ Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $1,749, now $1,399 @ Lenovo
In this Cyber Monday deal, save $350 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with eCoupon BFLGNCTODEAL2. This gaming laptop earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its bright 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display and excellent overall performance. In terms of hardware, it packs a 2.3-GHz 11th gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. 

Best Cyber Monday RTX 3070 laptop deals

Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg with free copy of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg with free copy of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Get $200 this impressive configuration of Gigabyte's A5 X1 portable gaming rig — sporting a sleek, stylish design, a FHD, high refresh rate display up top, and the combo-breaking configuration of Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070. Pair this with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD and you've got something special.

HP Omen 17: was $1,699 now $1,449 @ HP

HP Omen 17: was $1,699 now $1,449 @ HP
The HP Omen sports a sleek design, which houses a bright 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, there is a generous amount of I/O on here including Gigabit Ethernet.

Best Cyber Monday RTX 3080 laptop deals

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD: was $2,999 now $1,899 @ Newegg

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD: was $2,999 now $1,899 @ Newegg after $300 rebate
This portable powerhouse features a gorgeous 4K OLED display up top, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, alongside the GPU monster that is an RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory.

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg after $100 rebate
This MSI sale has no discount, but it’s a seriously good value for the money given what you get here. The MSI GP66 Leopard features a 15.6-inch, FHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: $3,099 with free $50 Steam credit

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: $3,099 with free $50 Steam credit
The final boss. Another $400 on top gets you the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition with an RTX 3080 — it is packed to the gills with powerful hardware including the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU,15-inch, 1080p display with a 300Hz refresh rate, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Preorders are available now!

