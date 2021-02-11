Hurry! This Dell 27-inch monitor is just $129 for Presidents' Day

Dell's Presidents Day sale doorbusters are live this week with solid discounts on the brand's best monitors. So if you're bargain shopping for a cheap 27-inch monitor, this deal is just for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell S2721HN 27-inch Monitor for $129.99. Usually, this display retails for $260, so that's $130 off and That's a generous $130 off its $260 normal price and a fantastic price for a 27-inch monitor. This is one of the best monitor deals in town.

Dell S2721HN 27" Monitor: was $260 now $130 @ Dell

This Dell Presidents' Day sale preview takes $130 off the Dell S2721HN IPS monitor. This 27-inch display has a (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution, 4ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, two HDMI ports, and audio line-out port. Its chic and modern design is a complements to your workspace. View Deal

The Dell S2721HN is one of the best 27-inch monitors out there. It has a (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed the Dell S2721HGF monitor and liked its color-rich panel and easy installation. We gave in an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The monitor we tested had a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time which is more suitable for serious gamers.

The S2721HN's 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response is well suited for both productivity and PC gaming. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps to lower latency and reduce screen tearing.

Like its sibling, the Dell S2721HN monitor sports a minimalist, thin bezel design. Its stand resembles a baseball field diamond that doesn't hog up space. This makes it easy to fit it on smaller sized desks or in tight spots. The thick base makes it feel sturdy. For your connectivity needs, it's equipped with two HDMI ports so you can easily connect it to a laptop or gaming console. There's also an audio line-out port on board for external speakers.

Simply put, the Dell S2721HN is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable 27-inch multimedia monitor.