Hurry! This AMD Ryzen 5 HP Laptop is just $399 at Walmart

Even at full price, the HP Laptop 15 is one of the best laptops for the money. One standout deal in Walmart's Winter Savings event is practically giving away this capable AMD Ryzen notebook.

Right now, you can get the HP Laptop 15 with Ryzen 7 CPU for just $399 at Walmart. That's $150 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

In terms of value, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen outside of Black Friday.

HP Laptop 15: was $549 now $399 @ Walmart

At $399, the HP Laptop 15 has never been more affordable.

HP's Laptop 15-ef2126wm is a great all-around Windows 11 PC for home use and school work. The laptop on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 matte display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU 6-core CPU, with 8GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics. Rounding out its specs is a 256GB SSD for storage, dual speakers and an HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array microphone.

Although we didn't test this model, HP Laptop 15 reviews on Walmart rate it 4.2 out 5 stars. Satisfied owners are fond of its attractive, lightweight design and overall speed and functionality.

At 3.7 pounds and 14.1 x 9.5 x 0.7 inches, the HP Laptop 15 is pretty portable for a 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches and its sibling, the HP Envy 15 (4.7 pounds, 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches).

HP engineers outfitted the HP Laptop 15 with a nice array of connector ports. It equips you with a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI port. You're also getting a headphone/mic combo jack and multi-format SD card reader.

For your day-to-day use, the HP Laptop 15 has a rated battery life of up to 9 hours and 30 minutes on a full charge.

At just $399, the HP Laptop 15 is a budget-friendly choice and an incredible value for the price. Laptop deals this incredible are only as good as stock permits, so act fast!