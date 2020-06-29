Hurry! The new Fire HD 8 is $30 off today only

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets in the sub-$100 range. If you're a Prime subscriber, it makes the Amazon ecosystem feel more interconnected.

Today only, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 on sale for $59.99. That's $30 off and the first deal we've seen on Amazon's 2020 tablet.

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB connectivity to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. View Deal

The 2020 Fire HD 8 sports an 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel touchscreen, 2GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also has a 2MP camera up front and one in the rear.

In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we loved the tablet's epic battery life, which lasted for 13 hours and 49 minutes. We also like that it final supports USB-C connectivity.

However, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Amazon charges $15 for the ad-free version of the tablet. Also, if you're not a Prime subscriber, the tablet feels like a giant Amazon ad, since it's so tightly connected to Amazon platforms like Kindle and Audible. Otherwise, if you're a Prime subscriber and on a tight budget — the 2020 Fire HD 8 is the best mid-range tablet around.