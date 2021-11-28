Hurry! Hulu is $1 per month for 1 year in this amazing Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are busting down the doors and tying me down to my chair just so I can tell you about this amazing Hulu deal that'll cost you practically nothing.

Right now, Hulu is $1 for 1 year, adding up to $12 for 1 year, which is the best Hulu deal you'll find during Cyber Monday.

Hulu deal

Hulu for just $1 per month is a killer deal. You're saving $72 for the first year of Hulu, and you can watch awesome shows like Handmaid's Tale, Veronica Mars and Marvel's Runaways.

Some newly released shows include Dopesick, Jancita, The Great and Marvel's Hit-Monkey.

There's even Vacation Friends on there now, which features John Cena acting wild with Lil Rel Howery, who played everyone's favorite TSA agent in the film Get Out. There's also one of my favorite TV shows, aka Bob's Burgers.

Keep in mind that the price will change after the first year, but that's one whole cheap year of Hulu. Plus, you're more than likely going to catch this Cyber Monday deal next year as well.

So jump on this deal now and catch the same one next year and keep getting Hulu for just $1 per month!