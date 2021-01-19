HP Omen 15 with RTX 2060 GPU sees $250 price drop in epic gaming laptop deal

Looking for a new gaming laptop, but don’t have many thousands of dollars to drop on the latest RTX 30 Series line that was announced at CES 2021 ? There are many options out there for bagging a powerful portable rig on the cheap, but few come with as much bang for your buck as this deal.

For a limited time over at Best Buy, you can snag HP’s 2020 model of the Omen 15 gaming laptop with Intel Core i7 CPU and GeForce RTX 2060 GPU for $1,199.99 — that’s a massive $250 saving !

HP Omen 15 with Intel Core i7: was $1,449.99, now $1,199.99 @ Best Buy

Packing a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD (with 32GB Optane memory) is no small feat in the slim, nicely-designed chassis of a HP Omen 15, but they pulled it off and took $250 off the list price — making for one of the best gaming laptop deals out there right now.View Deal

As you can tell from our review, we’re big fans of the HP Omen 15 for bringing great overall and gaming performance with a decent battery life and gorgeous display.

And we’re not kidding about that last one. The 15.6-inch FHD panel with a buttery smooth 300Hz refresh rate is gorgeous and running at peak, thanks to the powerful pairing of a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

Ensuring multitasking doesn’t slow you down is 16GB DDR4 RAM, and the 512GB SSD with 32GB optane memory ensures you can stuff this full of games that load fast. What’s optane memory? It’s a super-fast chunk of memory that holds your recently used apps and games for far faster load times — basically a middle ground between RAM and the SSD.

So long as you can look past the mushy keys and slightly tinny speakers (make sure you use headphones and bring your own mechanical keyboard for those longer sessions), then this is an ideal option at an amazing price point.