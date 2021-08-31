Trending

HP Labor Day sale: HP Pavilion x360 Convertible for $569

Save on the versatile HP Pavilion x360 Convertible

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

HP's Labor Day sale offers sitewide savings on select HP laptops and peripherals. And for a limited time, save an extra 5% off select products valued at over $599. 

Right now, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible for $569directly from HP. That's $180 off this 2-in-1 laptop's normal price of $750 and one of the best Labor Day deals we've seen so far. 

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible deal

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible: was $749 now $569 @ HP
At $180 off, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible is an incredible value. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into five different modes. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel's 2.4GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Note: This customizable laptop ships on September 30.View Deal

HP's Pavilion x360 has a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into any of five different modes. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel's 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It has a built-in fingerprint sensor and dual speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen. 

While we didn't test this latest model, feedback from happy owners on HP's website praised its performance. With the power of Intel's latest 11th Gen chip inside, it's a direct competitor of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 

For your connectivity needs, the Pavilion x360 provides you with a decent array of ports. You get an HDMI port, USB 3.0 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a headphone/mic combo jack. 

With a weight of 3.6 pounds and 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.71 inches, the Pavilion x360 is heavier and larger than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C940 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches). 

If you're looking for a flexible laptop for school, work and everything between, the HP Pavilion x360 is a solid choice.  

More HP Labor Day sales

HP Laptop 15z: was $559 now $419 @ HP
If you're on a smaller budget, HP's Labor Day sale takes $130 off the HP Laptop 15z which drops it down to $419. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 128GB SSD. Embedded into its bezel is an HP True Vision 720p camera with dual-mic array for video calls.
View Deal

HP M24fw FHD Monitor: was $209 now $159 @ HP
HP's Labor Day sale knocks $50 off its best-selling HP M24fw FHD monitor. This 24-inch HP monitor features a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 300 nits of brightness, anti-glare, on-screen controls and AMD FreeSync. For your connectivity needs, it equips you with an HDMI and VGA port.View Deal

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  