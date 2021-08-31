HP Labor Day sale: HP Pavilion x360 Convertible for $569

HP's Labor Day sale offers sitewide savings on select HP laptops and peripherals. And for a limited time, save an extra 5% off select products valued at over $599.

Right now, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible for $569directly from HP. That's $180 off this 2-in-1 laptop's normal price of $750 and one of the best Labor Day deals we've seen so far.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible deal

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible: was $749 now $569 @ HP

At $180 off, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible is an incredible value. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into five different modes. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel's 2.4GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Note: This customizable laptop ships on September 30.

HP's Pavilion x360 has a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into any of five different modes. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel's 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It has a built-in fingerprint sensor and dual speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen.

While we didn't test this latest model, feedback from happy owners on HP's website praised its performance. With the power of Intel's latest 11th Gen chip inside, it's a direct competitor of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

For your connectivity needs, the Pavilion x360 provides you with a decent array of ports. You get an HDMI port, USB 3.0 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a headphone/mic combo jack.

With a weight of 3.6 pounds and 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.71 inches, the Pavilion x360 is heavier and larger than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C940 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches).

If you're looking for a flexible laptop for school, work and everything between, the HP Pavilion x360 is a solid choice.

More HP Labor Day sales

HP Laptop 15z: was $559 now $419 @ HP

If you're on a smaller budget, HP's Labor Day sale takes $130 off the HP Laptop 15z which drops it down to $419. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 128GB SSD. Embedded into its bezel is an HP True Vision 720p camera with dual-mic array for video calls.

