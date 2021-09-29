HP Chromebook X2 hits new price low of $379

The HP Chromebook X2 is a more affordable Surface Pro alternative. Right now, this compact 2-in-1 laptop is getting a huge discount.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Chromebook X2 for $379 from Best Buy. That's $220 off its normal price of $599 and the Chromebook X2's lowest price of the year. In terms of Chromebook deals, this is one of the best available right now.

HP Chromebook X2 deal

HP Chromebook X2: was $599 now $379 @ Best Buy

At $220 off, the new HP Chromebook X2 is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops you can get. It has an 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also ships with an HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen for jotting down notes or sketching. If you're looking for a flexible laptop that gives you the best of both worlds, the HP Chromebook X2 is a solid choice.View Deal

HP manufactures some of the industry's best Windows powered 2-in-1 laptops like the excellent Spectre X360. Its Chromebook X2 convertible caters to Chrome OS users and anyone else who wants flexibility, portability, speed and security.

The laptop in this deal packs an 11-inch (2160 x 1440) 2K touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 618 graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. Moreover, it ships with a stylus — something you don't often see among today's 2-in-1 devices.

Although we didn't test this machine, Chromebook X2 reviews left on Best Buy' site rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers praise its solid build quality, decent dual speakers and overall performance. Other users dub the Chromebook X2 a great Lenovo Chromebook Duet alternative.

Connectivity-wise, you get two high-speed USB 3.0 Type C ports, a microSD card reader and a headphone jack. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 ensures reliable wireless connections.

With a weight 2.6 pounds and 0.3 inches thin, the Chromebook X2 is travel-friendly. It's on par with the Surface Pro 7 (2.4 pounds, 0.3 inches thin) and thinner than the Chromebook Duet (2 pounds, 0.7 inches thin.

Now just $379, the HP Chromebook X2 is a no brainer if you're a less costly Surface Pro alternative.