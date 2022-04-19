How is this RTX 3070 gaming laptop SO cheap!? Get £400 off — Daily Deals

You can pick up the Asus TUF Dash F15 with RTX 3070 for under a thousand pounds. That's a deal I never expected to find and a sentence I never dreamed I'd type.

The long weekend has come and gone, and I get it's a reason to be grumpy. But somehow, the deals have only gotten better after what is supposed to be a big bank holiday of sales!

But that's not all. You can get £320 off the HP Envy x360, save big on the latest iPad Mini and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £999 @ Box.co.uk

A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which power a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top.

HP Envy x360 13 Convertible Laptop: was £999 now £679 @ Currys with code HPLAPTOP20

Save £320 on the HP Envy x360 13 Convertible laptop. It has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED touch display, 2.9-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Rounding out its specs are a 512GB SSD and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro: was £179 now £109 @ Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best PC gaming headsets thanks to its Certified Hi-Res Audio and Dedicated DAC and Amp. Not to mention that SteelSeries makes the most comfortable headsets around.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

Apple iPad mini 6 (pink WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £464 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking £155 off the Pink Apple iPad mini 6 today. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment. If pink isn't your thing, you can pick up a case to cover that back up for cheap.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was £999 now £649 @ Very

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most complete foldable phones out there: packing a Snapdragon 888 chipset, awesome camera system, gorgeous display, and plenty of storage into a durable design. And now, thanks to this discount, you can pick one up for a dirt-cheap price.

