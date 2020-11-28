Get the NEW Apple Watch SE for the lowest price ever in this Cyber Monday deal!

Apple unveiled the Apple Watch SE back in September, and if you passed on it then this Cyber Monday deal might make you jump on it now. Apple's latest wearable is now available for as low as $259 from Amazon, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

If you are looking to pick up your workout game in 2021 with the Apple Watch to keep track of your steps, heart rate, and sleep patterns, this is a great way to do it without also blowing your budget. And fitness is just the start, the ability to answer calls or texts without even touching your phone is just a plus in this feature-packed device.

This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far and the best ever on the Apple Watch SE.

The Best Cyber Monday deals 2020: Everything we know so far

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals: Save big on Apple, Bose, Sony and more

Apple Watch SE (GPS) Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Space Gray: was $279 now $259 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, and we suppose it's also a watch. View Deal

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Space Gray: was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, and we suppose it's also a watch. View Deal

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Silver Aluminum: was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Silver Aluminum: was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Charcoal: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Deep Navy: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Plum: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 44mm - White Sport: was $359 now $339 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Black Sport: was $359 now $339 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Pink Sand: was $359 now $339 @ Amazon The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.View Deal

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch on the market with extensive fitness and health tracking capabilities along with the ability to handle quick tasks from your iPhone. The bad news is that can get pricey really quickly, which is why this year Apple introduced a new more affordable option.

The Apple Watch SE. It offers most of the features of the Apple Watch 6, but at a price that won't cause your tracked heart rate to skyrocket.

The standard GPS only models come in either 40mm or 44mm sizes, but the functionality between the two remains identical, it's just the matter of if you prefer larger watch face. This is also the same for the GPS + Cellular model which adds standalone functionality for calling, texting, and streaming content with an associated cellular plan through your wireless carrier.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches around and since this is the lowest price we've seen on Apple's newest wearable you aren't likely to find it cheaper anytime soon.

This is just the beginning of our Cyber Monday deals coverage, so check back often for the best Apple deals. (Helpful hint: bookmark that page, just to be safe.)