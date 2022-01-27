Trending

Get the 50-inch Sony X89J HDMI 2.1 TV for cheaper than the 43-inch: Daily Deals

BT seems to have lost its marbles!

Today's best deal is not a mistake — we swear! BT's going on a mad one and has reduced the 50-inch Sony X89J HDMI 2.1 4K TV to £629, which is £120 less than the 43-inch version!

Not only is this a great all-round telly, but it's also one of the best to make the most of your PS5 or Xbox Series X / Series S. Why? With 4K 120 fps support and the requisite HDMI 2.1 port in the back to make this feature possible, games look at their absolute best on here.

That's not all the deals today, though, as we've found a huge £170 saving on an RTX 3060 gaming laptop from Asus, a coupon that gets you 15% off Horizon Forbidden West and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Sony X89J 50-inch: was £799 now £629 @ BT

Sony X89J 50-inch: was £799 now £629 @ BT
This 50-inch panel from Sony packs a sharp 4K resolution with gorgeous colour production, a variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1, to make the most of your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Soundcore Life P3: was £79.99 now £59.99 @ Amazon UK with discount applied

Soundcore Life P3: was £79.99 now £59.99 @ Amazon UK with discount applied
A real combo breaker of awesome sound, long battery life, and gorgeous design, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds transcend their low price point to give you something that is good enough to compete with even Apple’s AirPods at a far lower price.

View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15: was £1,099 now £929 @ eBuyer

 Asus TUF Dash F15: was £1,099 now £929 @ eBuyer
A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

View Deal
Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon
In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

View Deal
Realme GT Master Edition: was £329 now £219 @ Amazon

Realme GT Master Edition: was £329 now £219 @ Amazon
The Realme GT is a great mid-range smartphone, made even better by this dirt cheap price. Just read our Realme GT Master Edition review for everything you need to know.

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon
Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £50 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Shopto

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Shopto
Lego Star Wars is back in its ultimate form. It's set to release in April, but you can already save big on a pre-order! Packed to the gills with content and a drastically improved version of the arcade Lego gameplay you know and love.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 