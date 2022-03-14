Get £50 off the M1 iPad Pro in rare discount — Daily Deals

Right now, the 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 is getting a rare £50 discount — dropping the price to just £699.

Over the weekend, I wrote about why the M1 iPad Air is pointless until the M2 iPad Pro comes along, because the current Pro is getting all kinds of discounts to make it cheaper. And now, thanks to this saving, you can get all the Pro features at an awesome cost.

Not only that, but with a big £400+ saving on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and a £119 Asus Chromebook, today's a good day for deals.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing £50 off the 128GB model 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was £1,099 now £680 @ Amazon

The stylish and portable Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen display, Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD. With a rated battery life of 16 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is a solid choice if you're looking for a powerful and reliable 2-in-1.

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Laptops Direct is slashing £60 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation delivers the same awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Medion Erazer Defender (RTX 3060): was £999 now £799 @ Box.co.uk

This portable powerhouse from Medion has it all: 1080p 144Hz display, spacious keyboard with number pad for all your macro needs, AND Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. All of this in such a low cost package is an essential buy for any laptop gamer.



Microsoft Xbox Series S + Xbox wired gaming headset: was £304, now £249 @ Argos

Pick up the console and an official wired headset for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net

Pokémon Scarlet looks to be bringing the reinvigorated gameplay Legends Arceus brought to the table, and applies it to a mainline Pokémon title! It also comes as no surprise that the starter Pokémon are adorable too!

Asus C204MA Chromebook: was £178 now £119 @ Lidl

The Asus CX22NA Chromebook was selling for £178, but now, you find this Chrome OS device for a fraction of that. This 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash memory and a 1366 x 768-pixel display.

