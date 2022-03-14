Get £50 off the M1 iPad Pro in rare discount — Daily Deals

By published

Go Pro for less

Daily deals
(Image credit: Future)

Right now, the 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 is getting a rare £50 discount — dropping the price to just £699.

Over the weekend, I wrote about why the M1 iPad Air is pointless until the M2 iPad Pro comes along, because the current Pro is getting all kinds of discounts to make it cheaper. And now, thanks to this saving, you can get all the Pro features at an awesome cost.

Not only that, but with a big £400+ saving on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and a £119 Asus Chromebook, today's a good day for deals.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon
Amazon is slashing £50 off the 128GB model 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was £1,099 now £680 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was £1,099 now £680 @ Amazon
The stylish and portable Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen display, Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD. With a rated battery life of 16 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is a solid choice if you're looking for a powerful and reliable 2-in-1. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20
Laptops Direct is slashing £60 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation delivers the same awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

View Deal
Medion Erazer Defender (RTX 3060): was £999 now £799 @ Box.co.uk

Medion Erazer Defender (RTX 3060): was £999 now £799 @ Box.co.uk
This portable powerhouse from Medion has it all: 1080p 144Hz display, spacious keyboard with number pad for all your macro needs, AND Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. All of this in such a low cost package is an essential buy for any laptop gamer.

View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series S + Xbox wired gaming headset: was £304, now £249 @ Argos

Microsoft Xbox Series S + Xbox wired gaming headset: was £304, now £249 @ Argos
Pick up the console and an official wired headset for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.  

View Deal
Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net

Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net
Pokémon Scarlet looks to be bringing the reinvigorated gameplay Legends Arceus brought to the table, and applies it to a mainline Pokémon title! It also comes as no surprise that the starter Pokémon are adorable too!

View Deal
Asus C204MA Chromebook: was £178 now £119 @ Lidl

Asus C204MA Chromebook: was £178 now £119 @ Lidl
The Asus CX22NA Chromebook was selling for £178, but now, you find this Chrome OS device for a fraction of that. This 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash memory and a 1366 x 768-pixel display.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 774 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro
Our Review
1
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro
Amazon
$1,299.99
View Deal
Deal ends Mon, Mar 21
Google Pixelbook Go
(13.3-inch)
Our Review
2
Google - Pixelbook Go 13.3"...
Best Buy
View Deal
SAVE 44%
Samsung Chromebook 4
(32GB 4GB RAM)
Our Review
3
Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6",...
Walmart
$229.99
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Our Review
4
Galaxy Chromebook 2,...
Samsung
$549.99
View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021)
(128GB)
Our Review
5
11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021)...
Verizon Wireless
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro (2021)
Our Review
6
Apple AirPods Pro with...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook
Our Review
7
ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro (2021)
Our Review
8
Apple AirPods Pro True...
Target
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro (2021)
Our Review
9
AirPods Pro - White
Macy's
View Deal
Dell Chromebook 11
(4GB)
Our Review
10
Dell Chromebook 11 3100...
Dell
$348.57
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 