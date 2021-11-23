Galaxy Watch 4 returns to lowest price ever in epic Black Friday deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Apple Watch alternatives for Android fans. While we've seen savings on the higher-end Galaxy Watch 4 models previously, these awesome savings slash up to $50 off even the most affordable options.

For a limited time, you can buy the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm (GPS only) for 229 from Amazon. Usually, it retails for $249, so you're saving $50 with this deal. This is Galaxy Watch 4's lowest price yet and one of the best Samsung deals and best wearable deals we've seen so far.

The deals don't stop with the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4, if you want the larger 44mm version, an LTE model or the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic the deals abound on those as well.

Galaxy Watch 4 deals

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm (GPS only): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon Galaxy Watch 4 40mm (GPS only): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users. With built-in GPS and Bluetooth support, it keeps you connected with calls and texts on the fly. The sleek design and new Wear OS guarantee this watch will hold up for years to come. What's more, it's feature-packed with wellness functions like advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection. If you are interested in either the Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS/LTE) which adds a cellular connection or the larger 44mm Galaxy Watch 4, all models are the same $50 off.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm (GPS): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm (GPS): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon has also slashed $50 off the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It offers a similar design, but with a slightly more robust build and fittingly "classic" look. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection. The 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also on sale for $329 ($50 off). Along with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (GPS/LTE) at $349 ($50 off).

If you are unfamiliar with the new lineup, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. This is the sportier model in the lineup and the more inexpensive of the two, despite a very similar feature set to the larger Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 4 features GPS, optional LTE, a 40mm or 44mm AMOLED display, Exynos W920 dual-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

One of the few smartwatches with the new Wear OS powered by Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 4 is currently the best smartwatch for Android users.

Just like its competitor, it has a built-in heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity. And with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo global positioning built-in, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great companion for biking, hiking and camping. Rated IP68 water-resistant to 164 feet, the Galaxy Watch 4 is suitable for swimming in the pool. The Galaxy Watch 4 also boasts one feature that we haven't seen previously, a body composition analysis to offer an estimate of body fat and muscle mass.

With a weight of 1.06 ounces, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 is a bit lighter than the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 (1.13 ounces).

For Android fans that were envious of the Apple Watch Series 7, the Galaxy Watch 4 is compelling hardware, and particularly with this early Black Friday discount a much more affordable option to pair with your Galaxy or any Android phone.