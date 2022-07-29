Forget Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 — the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just $299 right now

An absolutely unbeatable deal on our favorite foldable

Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best foldable smartphones around. If the price had you hesitant about investing in the Galaxy Flip 3, this deal is right up your alley.

For a limited time, you can get a Verizon Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $299 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. The catch is that you'll need to activate the phone on Verizon, but for an astounding $700 off its regular price that is undoubtedly a worthy trade-off. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is one of the best foldable phones to buy. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we praise its unique, stunning design and bright, vivid 120Hz display. We also found the phone's excellent camera performance impressive. We gave the Galaxy Z Flip 3 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. 

Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a more compact form factor than its sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (opens in new tab). It folds from a full-sized smartphone into a portable 4.2 inch device that easily fits in your pocket. When closed, its 1.9-inch cover screen lets you conveniently react with various notifications. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G's Flex mode feature, you can easily capture hands-free selfies on the fly. Samsung's new Z series foldable is more durable than ever, made from aluminum, strong Gorilla glass and rated IPX8 water resistant. 

While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected early next month, the leaks point to a potential price hike and somewhat minimal upgrades, so this is a solid option if the price had you wavering.

