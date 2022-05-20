Top 7 Chromebook deals under $200

Early Memorial Day sales are surfacing this week with fantastic deals on Chromebooks. So if your laptop budget is tight, you'll want to take advantage of today's savings.

Our roundup of the top Chromebook deals under $200 will help you find a cheaply priced but capable notebook PC. We're also including a couple of Chromebook deals under $100 if you're looking for a kid-proof laptop or portable spare for basic use.

Best Buy currently offers the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet for just $189. That's $110 off its $299 list price and the lowest price we've tracked for this detachable 2-in-1 Chromebook. It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display, MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with 15GB of Google Drive storage, unlimited image storage in Google Photos, and tons of Google Perks.

In Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its ultraportable design, colorful display and performance. We're also fond of its long lasting battery which endured 13 hours on our Laptop Mag battery test.

In one test, we opened 24 Google Chrome tabs, an additional tab playing a 1080p YouTube video, and opened up Google Docs. Paragraph after paragraph, there was no system slowdown or lag. In our lab, the Chromebook Duet scored 5,526 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance benchmark. It scored higher than the average Chromebook, which has an overall-performance score of 5,293.

In a nutshell, the Chromebook Duet is an exceptional value — especially at this price!

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. See more of our favorite Chromebook deals under $200 below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $189 @ Best Buy

At $110 off, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is at its lowest price yet. For just $189, you get a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard for use as a laptop. The Chromebook Duet flaunts a sleek, portable design, good performance and 13-hour battery life. As for specs, it has a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, a MediaTek Helio P60T 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1: was $225 now $199 @ Amazon

At $199, the Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1 laptop is at its lowest price ever. This convertible Chromebook has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 1.8-GHz AMD A6-9220C CPU, 4GB RAM, Radeon R5 graphics, and 32GB of storage. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is perfect for basic day-to-day tasks.

HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE: was $225 now $98 @ Walmart

Save $127 on the HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE at Walmart. This education edition Chromebook is ideal for the K-12 student lifestyle — it's portable, durable and boots up fast. It has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) anti-glare display, 1.6-GHz AMD A4-9120C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Integrated Radeon R4 graphics. For file storage, there's 32GB of eMMC storage on board — expandable via microSD. The HP Chromebook is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a basic laptop for creating docs, web browsing and emails. This Chromebook will receive auto updates from Google through June 2027.

Asus Chromebook CX1: was $369 now $199 @ Best Buy

Currently $170 off at Best Buy, the Asus Chromebook CX1 gives you plenty of band for your buck. It features an impressive 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $119 @ Walmart

Now $110 off, the 2019 Samsung Chromebook 4 is still one of the best budget laptops around. It's a great option if you want a secondary PC or a kid's first laptop and don't want to spend a fortune. This laptop packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768-pixel) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This laptop will receive updates from Google through June 2027.

Samsung Chromebook Go: was $299 now $199 @ Samsung

The lightweight and durable Samsung Chromebook Go is now $100 off at Samsung. With a weight of 3.2 pounds and a mere 0.6-inches thin, it fits easily into backpacks and luggage. It features a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of flash storage.