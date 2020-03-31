Cheap monitor deal bundles two 24-inch, 1080p screens for $175

Cheap monitor deals are up for grabs right now at Lenovo. The laptop maker is closing out the month with the best monitor deals we've ever seen.

Currently, you can the Lenovo D24 Dual Monitor Bundle for just $175. Each monitor alone retails for $119 so that's $63 in savings. It's the lowest price yet for these computer monitors.

If you need just one display, you can buy a single Lenovo D24 monitor for $93($26 off).

Lenovo D24 24" Dual Monitor Bundle: was $238 now $175 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo D24 dual monitor bundle includes two 23.6-inch (1920 x 1080) monitors. Each display feature a 1ms response time, a tilting design and TUV low blue light. Built-in VGA, HDMI, and audio out ports meet all your connectivity needs.

Lenovo D24 24" Monitor: was $119 now $93 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo D24 monitor features a 23.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1ms response time, tilting design and TUV low blue light. VGA, HDMI, and audio out ports meet your connectivity needs for work and entertainment.

The Lenovo D24 WLED backlit-LCD is one of the best cheap monitors for the money.

If you're looking for a cheap dual monitor setup for work, streaming or gaming, the Lenovo D24 dual monitor bundle is a smart investment.

Lenovo also has the X1 Bundle for $339.99 ($154 off). This bundle includes a ThinkVision P24q 23.8-inch QHD Monitor, ThinkPad X1 Active noise cancellation headphones and a Thinkpad X1 presenter mouse.