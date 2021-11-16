Best RTX 30 Series laptop deals: Cheap Black Friday RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 gaming laptops

Black Friday is just around the corner and we're already starting to see impressive deals on laptops packed with the power RTX 30-series graphics cards.

We know a thing or two about finding the best gaming laptop deals and that includes sniffing out those featuring the latest and greatest GeForce GPUs.

As you can read in our beginner’s guide to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 , each chip, from the mid-range RTX 3060 to the all-powerful RTX 3080, packs seriously slick graphical capability to run even the more intensive games with ray tracing turned on and the settings set to Ultra.

That’s why they are so highly in demand, which, along with the worldwide chip shortage, explains the rarity of deals. But don’t count out your luck just yet, as we’ve found some decent discounts on gaming laptops with RTX 30 graphics that offer serious value for the money.

Best Black Friday RTX 3050 laptop deals

Dell G15: was $1,068 now $890.81 @ Dell Dell G15: was $1,068 now $890.81 @ Dell

This Dell G15 comes with the latest RTX 3050Ti GPU, alongside a 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. With over $100 off, this is great value for money.

Best Black Friday RTX 3060 laptop deals

Gigabyte G5 KC: was $1,199, now $999 @ Newegg Gigabyte G5 KC: was $1,199, now $999 @ Newegg with rebate

The Gigabyte G5 KC offers a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i5-10500H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Alongside this, you can enjoy Nahimic 3D audio for immersive gaming.

MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,499, now $1,099 at Newegg with rebate MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,499, now $1,099 at Newegg with rebate

With an 11th generation i7 processor, RTX 3060 and a 1TB HDD / 512GB SSD split storage, this is a seriously good Black Friday gaming laptop deal that is worth the cash right now!



Best Black Friday RTX 3070 laptop deals

Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg with free copy of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg with free copy of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Get $200 this impressive configuration of Gigabyte's A5 X1 portable gaming rig — sporting a sleek, stylish design, a FHD, high refresh rate display up top, and the combo-breaking configuration of Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070. Pair this with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD and you've got something special.



Best Black Friday RTX 3080 laptop deals

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD: was $3,449 now $1,999 @ Newegg after $700 rebate Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD: was $3,449 now $1,999 @ Newegg after $700 rebate

This portable powerhouse features a gorgeous 4K OLED display up top, 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1.5TB SSD, alongside the GPU monster that is an RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory.