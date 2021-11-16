Trending

Best RTX 30 Series laptop deals: Cheap Black Friday RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 gaming laptops

Here are the best deals on RTX 30 Series GPU-armed gaming laptops

RTX 30 Series Laptops
Black Friday is just around the corner and we're already starting to see impressive deals on laptops packed with the power RTX 30-series graphics cards.

We know a thing or two about finding the best gaming laptop deals and that includes sniffing out those featuring the latest and greatest GeForce GPUs.

As you can read in our beginner’s guide to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30, each chip, from the mid-range RTX 3060 to the all-powerful RTX 3080, packs seriously slick graphical capability to run even the more intensive games with ray tracing turned on and the settings set to Ultra.

That’s why they are so highly in demand, which, along with the worldwide chip shortage, explains the rarity of deals. But don’t count out your luck just yet, as we’ve found some decent discounts on gaming laptops with RTX 30 graphics that offer serious value for the money.

Best Black Friday RTX 3050 laptop deals

Dell G15: was $1,068 now $890.81 @ Dell

Dell G15: was $1,068 now $890.81 @ Dell
This Dell G15 comes with the latest RTX 3050Ti GPU, alongside a 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. With over $100 off, this is great value for money.

Best Black Friday RTX 3060 laptop deals

Gigabyte G5 KC: was $1,199, now $999 @ Newegg

Gigabyte G5 KC: was $1,199, now $999 @ Newegg with rebate
The Gigabyte G5 KC offers a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i5-10500H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Alongside this, you can enjoy Nahimic 3D audio for immersive gaming.

MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,499, now $1,099 at Newegg with rebate

MSI Pulse GL66: was $1,499, now $1,099 at Newegg with rebate
With an 11th generation i7 processor, RTX 3060 and a 1TB HDD / 512GB SSD split storage, this is a seriously good Black Friday gaming laptop deal that is worth the cash right now!

Best Black Friday RTX 3070 laptop deals

Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg with free copy of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799, now $1,599 at Newegg with free copy of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Get $200 this impressive configuration of Gigabyte's A5 X1 portable gaming rig — sporting a sleek, stylish design, a FHD, high refresh rate display up top, and the combo-breaking configuration of Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070. Pair this with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD and you've got something special.

Best Black Friday RTX 3080 laptop deals

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD: was $3,449 now $1,999 @ Newegg after $700 rebate

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD: was $3,449 now $1,999 @ Newegg after $700 rebate
This portable powerhouse features a gorgeous 4K OLED display up top, 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1.5TB SSD, alongside the GPU monster that is an RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory.

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg after $100 rebate
This MSI sale has no discount, but it’s a seriously good value for the money given what you get here. The MSI GP66 Leopard features a 15.6-inch, FHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

