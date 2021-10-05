Black Friday laptop deals 2021: Early sales, discounts to expect

The best Black Friday laptop deals of 2021 are expected to offer the best discounts of the year. Black Friday is your ticket to saving big on your next MacBook, Chromebook or Windows notebook PC.

If you're looking to score the best laptop deal this season, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the top Black Friday laptops deals happening at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more below.

Black Friday is the one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop outside of back-to-school season.

For example, Apple's pricey MacBooks usually see steep discounts of $250 or more for Black Friday. Earlier this year, we saw the base model MacBook Air fall to just $749 in a Best Buy student deal. While chances are slim that the MacBook Air will return this record low price, it could drop to at least $799 on Amazon for Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

And if you're looking for a modestly priced laptop under $200, there will be plenty of Chromebook deals to consider. It's an affordable pickup if you want a basic laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet, and stream content on.

In fact, several retailers are already offering Black Friday-worthy deals on Chromebooks at the moment.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 falls on Friday, November 26 this year. Technically, Black Friday is a one-day shopping event, however, awesome discounts can be had weeks before and the days after on Cyber Monday.

While the big shopping weekend is still weeks from now, early Black Friday-like deals are beginning to surface. Currently, Amazon's Epic Daily Deals offers discounts for holiday shoppers who want to get an early start.

Black Friday 2021 is expected to offer tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best retail holiday discounts.

In the meantime, here are the best Black Friday-worthy laptop deals available right now.

Black Friday laptop deals right now

Black Friday laptop deals — Windows PC

Dell Inspiron 13: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

Amazon Epic Daily Deals takes $150 off the Dell Inspiron 13 which drops it to a record low price. The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 3.3-GHz Intel EVO Core i7-11370H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,459 now $1,475 @ Lenovo

Save $984 on the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "THINKOCT" during Lenovo's sitewide sale. As we note in in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5 stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with a brightness of 400 nits, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP Envy 13: was $900 now $600 @ HP

Now $300 off, the HP Envy 13 is at its lowest price ever in this premature Black Friday laptop deal. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and a 256GB SSD. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work or school.View Deal

Razer Book 13: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Now $300 off on Amazon, the Editor's Choice Razer Book 13 is at a Black Friday-worthy price. In our Razer Book 13 review, we found it delivers powerful overall and graphics performance. Its bright, vivid 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen makes your favorite movies or TV series come to life. The laptop in this deal packs a 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB of storage. View Deal

Dell XPS 13: was $949 now $699 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $250 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 via coupon, "50OFF699" . This machine has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Evoo Elite Series Ultra Thin Laptop: was $559 now $349 @ Walmart

Now $210 off at Walmart, the Evoo Elite Series Ultra Thin laptop is at its lowest price ever. This machine's configuration includes a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 60Hz display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon Vega 8 graphics and a 256GB SSD.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,299 now $1,100 @ Amazon

This laptop deal on Amazon takes $200 off the Galaxy Book Pro which is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. With a rated battery life of 20 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is a solid choice if you're looking for a reliable notebook. View Deal

HP Omen 15 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

At $200 off, on the latest HP Omen 15 gaming laptop is at its lowest price ever. In our HP Omen 15 review, we praised its gorgeous panel, DTS: X surround sound and strong overall performance. This 4/5 star rated Editor's Choice laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU does all the heavy lifting for graphics. View Deal

MSI Modern 15: was $749 now $649 @ Amazon

At $100 off, the MSI Modern 15 is at an all-time low deal price. Powered by Windows 10 Pro, it's a great laptop for creating docs, video editing and graphic design. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Integrated graphics, and a 256GB SSD. The MSI Modern 15 is a solid pick if you're a looking for a professional laptop for creators. View Deal

Black Friday laptop deals — MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Currently $50 off at Amazon, Apple's MacBook Air M1-powered ultraportable is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. As we note in our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We were also floored by its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" (2020): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

This MacBook deal from Amazon knocks $300 off the Intel-charged 2020 MacBook Pro. Now at its second lowest price, this power-user-friendly laptop features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display. Under the hood lives a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Black Friday laptop deals — Chromebooks

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $299 now $189 @ Walmart

Now $110 off, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the best budget laptops to buy. It's ultra portable, offers long battery life, and good performance for the price. The Chromebook in this deal packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768-pixel) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

Now $60 off, the 2021 HP Chromebook 11 is compact, durable and fast. It packs an 11.6-inch HD display and a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM. MediaTek Integrated graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage round out its specs list. The HP Chromebook 11 is a suitable option if you're looking for a kid's starter laptop or a secondary, basic machine. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $289 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is $110 off at Best Buy for a limited time. It has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM. Integrated graphics and 64GB of microSD expandable eMMC storage are also on board. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14 (Ryzen): was $429 now $359 @ Walmart

Now $70 off, the HP Chromebook 14 (14b-na0010wm) is a good value, thanks to its sharp 14-inch 1080p display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. This laptop packs a 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 dual CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, which you don't often see on a Chromebook. It's the perfect laptop for budget laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on. View Deal