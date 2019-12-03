Best Lenovo Cyber Monday deals of 2019

Looking for the best Lenovo Cyber Monday deals? Well, you're in the right place.

Almost every laptop in Lenovo's catalog is on sale for Cyber Monday. Even our favorite ThinkPad X1 Yoga is 50% off right now.

Top 5 Lenovo Cyber Monday deals

Best Lenovo Cyber Monday deals right now

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999

This is the lowest price we've seen for our favorite business laptop. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a sleek business laptop with a beautiful display, fast performance and loads of security features.

Lenovo Yoga C930 (1080p, Core i7): was $1,299 now $899

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2019, the Yoga C930 has a gorgeous display, a slim aluminum chassis and a soundbar hinge that pumps out luscious audio.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $219 now $99

Good luck finding a cheaper laptop than this Lenovo 100e Chromebook, which is just $99 this Cyber Monday. This is a great deal if you need a laptop for your kid or to run basic tasks.

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 4: was $2,279 now $1,139

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a sleek design, long battery life and useful features. This base model, with a 1080p display and a Core i5 CPU is 50% off with code "THINKCYBER".

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2: was $2,939 now $1,499

Use coupon code "THINKCYBER2" to score a massive 45% discount on the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. This model has a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. In our review, we named the X1 Extreme one of the best laptops.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (4K): was $3,989 now $1,999

If you need the best screen, Lenovo is selling the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with a 4K display. Just use code "THINKBF6" to receive a 50% discount. Other specs include a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen): was $3,249 now $1,249

With code "THINKCYBER6" the ThinkPad X1 Carbon with a WQHD display, a Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD is 50% off. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon a five-star rating.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (2K HDR): was $3,919 now $1,499

If you're searching for a 2-in-1 laptop for work, look no further. With coupon code "THINKBF13" you can get the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (3rd Gen) with a 2K HDR display and Core i7 CPU for 50% off.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930 (1080p): was $1,599 now $949

This is an epic deal. We gave the Yoga C930, a 2-in-1 laptop, a 4.5-star rating for its sleek design, soundbar hinge and fast performance. It's a steal at $949 with coupon code "SUPERBF4."

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $349 now $209

It won't break any speed records, but at $209 (with code "THINKSGIVING", the 100e Chromebook is one of the cheapest laptops of Cyber Monday. This laptop is especially great for kids because of its ruggedized chassis.

Lenovo 500e Chromebook: was $369 now $249

This low-cost Chromebook has a flexible chassis that lets it transform from a laptop into a tablet. It also comes with a stylus and sports an 11.6-inch display.

Lenovo 14w Laptop: was $299 now $129

Do you need the cheapest Windows 10 laptop that currently exists. Well, let me introduce you to the Lenovo 14w Laptop. This cheap as hell machine comes with AMD A6-9220C CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC of storage.