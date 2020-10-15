Best last minute Prime Day Razer deals

Prime Day is winding down, but you still have time to score some incredible deals. Act fast to stock up on our top pick Razer gear.

For a limited time, you can score the Razer Basilisk Ultimate for $99. Usually $149, that's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming mouse. It's one of the best Prime Day gaming mice deals we've seen this week.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom. Grab it now for an all-time low price.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is one of the best gaming mice to buy.

In our Razer Basilisk Ultimate review, we loved its comfortable design and sweet adjustable scroll wheel. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate earned a 4 out of 5 star rating and took home the Editor's Choice award for its smooth wireless performance.

During real world testing, playing Doom, gaming with the Basilisk Ultimate felt natural. Every mouse should have a paddle in addition to the two buttons on the left-hand side like the Basilisk Ultimate does.

In terms of design, the Basilisk Ultimate sports a slick, black shell dazzled with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting. There's an RGB-lit Razer logo at the palm rest, which is a boxcutter-shaped panel surrounded by a glossy black accent.

Like the Viper Ultimate, the Basilisk Ultimate is packed with a bunch of new tech, and it's all fully powered by the Razer Synapse app.

Prime Day ends October 14 at 11:59pm PT, so act fast!

Best Prime Day Razer deals

Razer Thresher TE Headset: was $99 now $55 @ Amazon

The Razer Thresher is one of the best gaming headsets for the money. It features 50mm audio drivers for lifelike sound and its built-in unidirectional boom mic for crystal clear chat. With its lightweight, leatherette cushions, the Razer Thresher lets you comfortably enjoy extended gaming on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. At $44 off, it's at its lowest price yet.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse: was $49 now $43 @ Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse features a Focus+ 20K DPI optical sensor whichs auto-calibrates across the mouse mat to reduce cursor drift. With 8 programmable buttons and drag-free wireless-like performance, it's one of the best gaming mice to buy.



Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $169 now $94 @ Amazon

With Razer Mechanical Switches, the Razer BlackWidow Elite Gaming Keyboard delivers faster actuation and a durable 80 million keystroke lifespan. Save $75 on this top-rated RGB keyboard.

Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day deals you can still get takes $50 off the Razer Tartarus Pro gaming keypad. With 32 fully programmable keys, the Razer Tartarus Pro is perfect for gaming or integrating into creative workflows.

Razer Blade 15 Base Model: was $1,599, now $1,299 on Amazon

In an effort to bring more of its svelte gaming laptops to the masses, Razer created the Base Model of the Blade 15. It's a more affordable iteration of the gaming laptop. And while its true, it's Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU isn't as powerful as its more expensive cousin. The Base Model can still play its fair share of games at solid frame rates.