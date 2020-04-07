Best headphone deals for April 2020

Springtime means big savings await with some of the best headphone deals yet. So if you want to score a new pair of headphones on a budget, you've come to the right place.

There are some great deals out there on today's best wireless headphones from Apple, Bose, Sony and more. We're searching high and low for the best headphone deals and rounding them up for you.

One standout deal we found is the Bose QC 35 II Wireless Limited Edition Wireless Headphones for $249.95 from Bose via eBay. Normally priced at $399.99, that's $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these colorful Bluetooth headphones.

It's also one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

So whether you're looking for a price break on the AirPods Pro buds or the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones, we've got your back.

The best headphone deals right now

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $119 @ Best Buy

These immersive bass headphones from Skullcandy feature adjustable sensory bass, a built-in mic and call, track and volume control. It delivers up to 40 hours of battery life and up to 3 hours on a 10 minute rapid charge.

Bose QC 35 II Limited Edition Collection Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $249 @ eBay

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, the limited edition colorways are on sale for $249.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones pack everything you could want in a pair of headphones. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently on sale at their lowest price ever.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $189 @ Newegg

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for $110, which is one of the best discounts we've ever seen on these Beats 'phones.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $242 @ Newegg

At $110 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are priced to move. They offer signature Sony sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life.

The best earbud deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds: was $129 now $99 @ B&H

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods alternative and they're now marked down to an amazing price. They are loaded with features, produce full sound, and offer a solid 6 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Apple AirPods Pro: for $249 @ B&H

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation.

Apple AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $129 @ Costco

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is a faster chip and longer talk time. Costco members can get them now for a great low price.

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless: was $199 now $79 @ B&H

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 Neighborhood Collection are great for everyday carry, the gym and running. Snag them now for $120 off retail price.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $177 @ Newegg

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're currently at their lowest price ever.