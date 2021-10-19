Best Google Pixel 6 deals — AT&T, Google and more

The best Google Pixel 6 deals available this week will help you save a lot of money on Google’s latest flagship phone.

Prices for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been confirmed to be $599 and $899 respectively, and you can pre-order these right now. As for carrier deals, there are some pretty impressive deals worth your hard-earned money.

Best Google Pixel 6 deals

Google Pixel 6: from $200 off @ AT&T

Get the new 128GB Google Pixel 6 for just $15 a month. This offer is available to both new and existing customers, and comes with 5G data included, FirstNet-ready capabilities and additional network security thanks to AT&T’s ActiveArmor.View Deal

Google Pixel 6: from $29.13 a month @ Verizon

Get the new 128GB Google Pixel 6 for just $29.13 a month on Verizon's network. Enjoy up to $700 off with a new line activation or $350 off with upgrade. Requires select trade-in and select Unlimited plans.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pixel Pass: from $45 per month @ Google

Pixel Pass is the all-in-one phone subscription service we’ve all been wishing for from Google. Get the Pixel 6 with a new Pixel every two years, Google One with 200GB of cloud storage, YouTube Premium and Google Play Pass.View Deal

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off with eligible trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can trade in their phone to take a significant chunk off the cost of an Unlimited plan. After the $30 activation fee, you could be getting this plan for $6.67 a month on a 36-month plan.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: from $37.46 a month @ Verizon

Get the new 128GB Google Pixel 6 for just $37.46 a month on Verizon's network. Enjoy up to $700 off with a new line activation or $350 off with upgrade. Requires select trade-in and select Unlimited plans.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Pixel Pass from $55 a month @ Google

Pixel Pass is the all-in-one phone subscription service we’ve all been wishing for from Google. Get the Pixel 6 with a new Pixel every two years, Google One with 200GB of cloud storage, YouTube Premium and Google Play Pass.View Deal

Google Pixel 6 accessories