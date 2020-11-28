Best Cyber Monday monitor deals 2020

Cyber Monday has arrived and the best Cyber Monday monitor deals are already churning out at several retailers. Whether you want to extend your laptop screen or build a multi-monitor setup on a budget, Cyber Monday is your ticket to huge savings.

Frugal shoppers know that Cyber Monday is the best time to snag a new monitor on the cheap. Just about every retailer is offering discounts on today's best 1080p and 4K displays. In fact, we're seeing Cyber Monday monitor deals with lowest price markdowns on everything from within the 24-inch to 43-inch range.

We're talking about the best monitors from brands like Acer, Asus, BenQ, Dell, HP, LG, Samsung and more.

We're rounding up the very best monitor deals right here to ensure you get the best value for your dollar.

If you need to pick up a monitor or two or more sooner than later, here are the best monitor deals you can get right now.

Computer monitor buying guide 2020

Go for the largest display that fits your workspace and budget

Buy a 2K or 4K monitor if you can afford to splurge.

Widescreen multimedia monitors are great for immersive PC gaming and maximum productivity.

60Hz and up is a good refresh rate, however, competitive gamers will benefit from 144Hz and up.

Most monitors have a response time of 5 milliseconds. Gamers will want to get the lowest response time with 1ms being ideal.

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals right now

LG 24-inch IPS FreeSync Gaming Monitor: was $199 now $109 @ Best Buy

Dell 27-inch 1080p IPS Monitor: was $199 now $99 @ Office Depot

In what appears to be an early Cyber Monday deal, the Dell D2721H monitor is $100 off. This 27-inch IPS display has a (1920 x 1080) resolution at 60Hz, and a 5ms response time. The stand tilts -5° to 20° for customizing your viewing angle.

Two Samsung SE450 21.5-inch monitors: was $380 now $99

If you're trying to adjust to the new work from home life-style, you can't go wrong with getting two additional monitors for just $99! They're relatively small, at 21.5-inches, and probably don't look too good, but it's a great budget solution.View Deal

Samsung 32" FHD Curved Monitor: was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599.99 now $499 @ Amazon

Dell 27-inch USB-C Monitor: was $479 now $359 @ Dell

Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor: was $509 now $379 @ Dell

Alienware AW3420DW curved 34-Inch monitor: Was $1,520 now $839 @ Dell

Samsung 22-inch 75Hz LED Monitor: was $109 now $89 @ Amazon

Samsung 34-Inch CJ791: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon

Acer PM161Q: was $179 now $129 @ B&H Photo Video

The 15.6-inch widescreen display offers an anti-glared treated 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 7-millisecond response rate. With a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 220 cd/m2 brightness and support for 262k colors

