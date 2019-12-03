Best Cyber Monday headphones deals in 2019

Cyber Monday headphones deals are flying in from every nook and cranny of the internet, and you won't find better Cyber Monday deals on on top headphones than you will right now.

Highlights so far include the AirPods Pro, which are $14 off right now. Of course, if you're looking for AirPods Pro alternatives, great brands like Jabra, Plantronics and Jaybird are also having plenty of sales.

We love noise-cancelling headphones, especially ones from Bose and Sony, which are leading the charge with their noise-cancelling tech and excellent sound. Even with a discount, however, these headphones are pretty pricey, so you might want to look out for mid-range headphones from Beats, JBL and Sennheiser.

From Apple to Audio-Technica, Beats to Bose, Sennheiser to Sony, every major brand and deal you want to know about is laid out here for you.

If you're looking for something other than badass headphones, check out our Best Cyber Monday deals page for the latest updates on the hottest products.

Top 5 Cyber Monday headphone deals right now

Cyber Monday headphone deals available now

Bose Headphones

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $99

Sweat-resistant and designed to stay in place no matter how intense your workout gets, the Bose SoundSport headphones are the perfect gym headphones. Grab them now from Walmart for an all-time low price. Check out sister site's Bose Soundsport review. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $99

For the athletes who use their wireless sports buds for EVERYTHING, the SoundSport Headphones are a suitable option at a low price. Sweat and water resistance keeps these buds safeguarded from splashy conditions. View Deal

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. View Deal

Bose SoundSport True Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $169

Look ma, no wires! The Bose SoundSport True Wireless Earbuds are geared for fitness buffs who want to listen to music while working out. Available in blue, black or orange, the earbuds last five hours on a charge with 10 additional hours from the charging case.View Deal

Bose SoundLink II Headphones: was $279 now $179

The lighter, sleeker cousin of the QC 35 II, the Bose SoundLink II headphones offer 30 hours of battery life, great audio and seamless switching between devices. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones: was $177 now $129

An older pair of Bose Headphones, the QuietComfort 25 offer solid audio and active noise-cancelling headphones. Just be sure to have a steady supply of batteries handy and a smartphone with a headphone jack. View Deal

Sony Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: was $349 now $278

Best-in-class sound meets phenomenal noise neutralization, Sony’s flagship headphones are the noise-cancelling deal you can’t afford to pass up. The amount of functionality programmed into these cans is leaps and bounds ahead of competitors. View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless NC: was $199 now $89

You want Sony headphones with booming sound and noise-cancelling capabilities for the low-low? Here you go. The WH-CH700N is an entry-level option with reliable audio quality. View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Headphones: was $248 now $148

Maybe spending $270 on the brand’s most popular headphones is a bit steep for your pockets. Fair enough. Just know the WH-XB900N is a credible alternative with many of the same features, such as ANC, touch-sensitive playback controls, USB-C charging, and a built-in EQ. We recommend going for the headphones in blue, which is an Amazon exclusive. View Deal

Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Headphones: was $129.99 now $78

The Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones feature 30mm drivers, Extra Bass technology, and provide up to 30 hours of playtime. View Deal

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbud: was $49 now $29

These wired in-ear earbuds deliver big audio in a relatively small package. Even better, during the big sale, the earbuds are priced at a seriously affordable $29.View Deal

Sony Wi-XB400 Wireless In-Ear Extra Bass Headphones: was $59 now $38

In-ear headphones are great for a lot of things, except for bass. That's not a problem with the Sony Wi-XB400 Wireless In-Ear Extra Bass Headphones. Bass junkies will appreciate the low-end on these light, portable headphones. View Deal

Sony MDR1AM2 Wired High-Res Headphones: was $299 now $198

Audiophiles will want to check out the Sony MDR1AM2 Wired High-Res Headphones. Yes, there's a wire, but that's so you can enjoy high-res audio and hear the music the way the artist intended. View Deal

Beats by Dre Headphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199

Beats headphones are a hot commodity every Christmas, no matter the model or style. The Powerbeats Pro falls under wish-list material, squeezing all of the seamless functionality of the AirPods into a stylish, fitness-focused design.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199

The noise cancellation can drown out close to 80% of commotion, which should suffice. Bass levels remain dominant without being overbearing; you can actually enjoy hip hop songs without your head vibrating. See our review. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $129

For $150, you can’t go wrong with the Solo3 as your everyday headphone. Audio is a huge step up from past Beats models. The mid-range is given more breathing room, while the prominent bass response enlivens music selections.View Deal

Apple Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $235

A $15 discount seems chintzy, but hey, it’s better than nothing. The reality is you’ll accept any AirPods Pro offer if it means securing the most coveted Christmas gift this year for fewer dollars. Amazon is temporarily out of stock of the AirPods Pro. However, the company is still honoring the discount and will deliver your buds at a later date. View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $144

With the launch of the AirPods Pro comes markdowns for all its predecessors. If the noise-cancelling version is out of your budget, then the AirPods II make one hell of a consolation prize. View Deal

Jabra Headphones

Jabra Move Style Headphones: was $99 now $59

Lightweight, stylish and great sound, the Jabra Move Style Headphones are on sale for $59, down from $99. Available in 5 color, you can look as good as your music sounds. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169.99 now $89.99

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price for Cyber Monday. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds: was $189 now $139

One of our favorite sport headphones, the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds are discounted to $139. Sporting great audio, IP56 rating for water and dust-resistance. And with the companion app, you can customize the audio as well as the call volume. Plus, you get 3 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones: was $299 now $199

Adaptive listening modes, smart controls, tri-digital-assistant support, and a companion app loaded with sound-customization options – the Elite 85h is as feature-laden as they come. The noise cancelling is up there with some of the best, reducing high levels of ambient noise for distraction-free listening. View Deal

JBL Headphones

JBL Live 650BTNC: was $199 now $99

Bluetooth? Check. Active noise cancellation? Check. Low Price? Yep, now that the JBL Live 650BTNC are $100 off, or 50% below their retail price.

View Deal

JBL Live 500BT: was $149 now $74

Just a slight step down from the JBL Live 650BTNC, the JBL Live 500BT saves you $25 extra dollars at the cost of noise cancellation, but it still offers the same great audio.View Deal

JBL Free X: was $149 now $74

The JBL Free X in-ear headphones are truly wireless, offer a smart charging case, 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and a splash-proof design. For 50% off, it's quite the deal.View Deal

JBL Reflect Mini 2.0 In-Ear Wireless Sport Headphones: was $99 now $49

The JBL Reflect Mini 2.0 In-Ear Wireless Sport Headphones are only $49. For that price, you get a lightweight aluminum pair of buds that are water-resistant with 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Samsung Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds: was $129 now $99

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds review, we gave the Galaxy Buds credit for being a great AirPods alternative. It offers a sleek, comfortable design, great battery life and strong audio performance. $13 off isn't the steepest discount, but it's one of the best we've seen so far.View Deal

Sennheiser Headphones

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless: was $199.95 now $79.95

Sennheiser HD 4.50 headphones offers a comfortable over-ear design, great sound, and solid active noise cancellation. Snag these now for their lowest price ever.

View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum: was $299 now $209

In our Sennheiser Momentum review, we gave the earbuds credit for its dynamic audio performance, comfy design and great call quality. You can experience it for yourself for $90 off.View Deal

Anker Headphones

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo: was 49 now $35

If you want a pair of truly wireless earbuds from a reputable brand but don't want to break the bank, then go with Anker's Liberty Neo. At $29, these are a no-brainer. View Deal

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air: was $79 now $59

Do these look familiar? Yes, they're a direct competitor to the AirPods, and a good one based on user reviews. Clip the on-screen coupon and you can save $20 on these wireless buds. View Deal

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro: was $149 now $109

Anker's flagship wireless earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are loved by both users and critics alike. Originally $149, you can save $20 by clipping the on-screen coupon.

View Deal

V-Moda Headphones

V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $89

The V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones deliver a great balanced soundstage, up to 12 hours of battery life and great audio overall. Even better, you can customize the shields with different metals and designs. View Deal