Best Cyber Monday headphone deals: Save big on AirPods, Bose 700, Sony WH-1000XM4

Cyber Monday headphone deals about right now and we're seeing amazing discounts on the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones.

Some of the highlights include the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones for a record low price of $299 at Amazon. Normally, they retail for $379, so that's $80 in savings. Best Buy offers the same deal. Adorama is no slouch either with the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones on sale for $278 , a solid $72 off these newer headphones. Even better, Adorama is tossing in a free Energizer 20,000mAh portable power bank, an in-flight adapter, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

In the spirit of competition and the holiday season, we're seeing steep discounts on headphones from various audio makers. Bargain shoppers can find markdowns on brands like Apple, AKG, Audio-Technica, Bang and Olufsen, Beats, Bose, Jabra, Sennheiser, and Sony.

Cyber Monday is here and we're seeing tons of deals on today's best mobile tech. Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub to stay up-to-date on this year's best holiday discounts.

Sony WH-1000XM4 w/ 20,000mAh Power Bank: was $349 now $278 @ Adorama

Save $72 on our favorite Sony headphones in this early Cyber Monday headphones deal. The WH-1000XM4, provides excellent sound and crystal clear whether you're in or outdoors. Get them now for an all-time low price and get a free Energizer 20,000mAh portable power bank, in-flight adapter, and microfiber cleaning cloth.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $49 below retail. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. Own them now for an all-time low price.

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $40 under retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds: was $229 now $168 @ Amazon

Sony's WF-1000XM3 offer some of the most impressive noise-cancelling we've seen in earbuds and feature an attractive design and support for Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa. Audio quality and a robust app help to round out the solid feature set on these headphones which are at their all-time low for Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $139 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're $30 off which is the lowest price we've seen for these noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

With superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 30-hour battery life, the Sennheiser HD 458BT lets you enjoy better audio. Best Buy's early Cyber Monday sale takes $70 off these noise-cancelling headphones.

Beats Solo3 headphones: was $199.95 now $119 @ Walmart

These Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are the first to feature the Apple W1 Headphone Chip, which has been introduced to provide a perfect audio experience for iOS users. These headphones are currently available in matte black and rose gold, and are sure to sell quickly.

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $68 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Sony WF-XB700 buds are $62 off. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. At $40 off, they're at an all-time low price.