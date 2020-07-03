The best 4th of July sales 2020: Deals at Best Buy, Dell, HP and more

This year's best 4th of July sales offer excellent bargains on the most coveted laptops, tablets and accessories. Retailers are celebrating Independence Day 2020 with huge discounts on iPads, MacBooks, Surface Books, the Dell XPS 13, and more.
With so many stores running 4th of July sales happening this week, finding the very best deals can get overwhelming. That's why we're rounding up the best 4th of July sales from our go-to retailers in on place.
We're listing only the best deals on today's most coveted mobile PCs and must-have peripherals. So before you celebrate this weekend, check out the best 4th of July sales you can get right now.
Best 4th of July sales
- Amazon 4th of July sale: up to 30% off Kids Fire HD 8 and more
- Best Buy 4th of July sale: Up to $200 off select laptops
- Dell 4th of July sale: Up to $300 off select Dell laptops
- HP 4th of July sale: up to 60% off select laptops
- Lenovo 4th of July sale: Up to 68% off select Yoga, IdeaPad and more
4th of July sales and deals
Amazon 4th of July sales
Apple MacBook Air (2020): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
The new 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. B&H offers the same price. View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,399 now $2,149 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.View Deal
Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 (128GB): was $429 now $399 @ Amazon
This 7th Gen iPad packs a 128GB SSD, which is ample room to store apps and photos. At $100 off, it's back to its all-time low price and one of the best iPad deals we've seen this season.View Deal
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon
The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It includes a worry-free 2-year warranty and a kid-proof protective case. The 8-inch Fire HD 8 tablet is also on sale for $99 ($40 off).View Deal
Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon
Amazon's Kids Edition Kindle lets kids access 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited kid-friendly content. It includes a rugged kid-proof case/cover to withstand heavy use. Amazon's excellent worry-free 2-year warranty replaces the tablet free of charge in the event of damage. View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon
With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Score them now for their best price yet. View Deal
Best Buy 4th of July sale
Asus ZenBook 14: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
The Asus ZenBook 14 is a great MacBook Air alternative. This model packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an MX350 GPU. Save $150 in Best Buy's 4th of July sale. View Deal
HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy
This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p touch display, 1-GHz 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Best Buy's 4th of July sale takes $200 off this excellent laptop. The Core i7 model is also on sale for $799 ($200 off). View Deal
Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard (Core i3/128GB): was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy
This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it comes with the Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value).View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy
At $150 off in Best Buy's 4th of July sale, this Lenovo Legion 5 totes some killer specs for the price. It packs a 2.6 GHz 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy
The Editor's Choice Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the longest-lasting gaming laptop around. It packs a 2.9GHz 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal
Dell 4th of July sale
Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,899 now $1,549 @ Dell
The Dell XPS 13 Touch is the best touchscreen laptop to buy. Dell's 4th of July sale slashes $350 off this laptop's regular price. It packs a 13.3-inch touchscreen, a 1.3 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Apply coupon coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price down to $1,549View Deal
Dell XPS 15: was $1,149 now $949 @ Dell
The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best 15-inch laptops you can get. For a limited time, you can save $200 on one in Dell's 4th of July sale. It packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, a 2.4 GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "50OFF699" drops it down to $949.View Deal
Alienware m15 R2: was $1,799 now $1,429 @ Dell
The previous-gen Alienware m15 is also on sale at Dell. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,429 ($379 off). View Deal
Dell UltraSharp 34" Curved USB-C Monitor: was $959 now $692 @ Dell
The 34" Dell U3419W curved monitor is made to upscale your productivity and entertainment. This 1900R curve radius 3440 x 1440 IPS panel features an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio for an immersive experience. Use coupon, "STAND4SMALL" at checkout. View Deal
HP 4th of July sale
HP Elite Dragonfly (Core i5): was $2,780 now $1,807 @ HP
The Elite Dragonfly is one of the most exciting laptops in HP's 4th of July sale. This stunning business laptop comes with a 13.3-inch, 1080p touchscreen (w/ Sure View), a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. View Deal
HP Spectre x360 15t: was $1,499 now $1,349 @ HP
The HP Spectre x360 15t is one of the best laptops you can get in HP's 4th of July sale. This model packs a 15.6-inch, 4K touch display, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal
HP Laptop 15t: was $789 now $589 @ HP
The HP 15t is currently discounted in HP's 4th of July sale. It packs a 15-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 1 GHz Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's $200 off and one of the best laptop deals out there right now.View Deal
HP Laptop 15z Touch: was $789 now $589 @ HP
If you're looking for a cheap touchscreen laptop, the HP 15z touch is also on sale this week. It packs a Rezen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Save $180 on this everyday machine. View Deal
Lenovo 4th of July sale
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3: was $429 now $344 @ Lenovo
If you want a compact laptop for basic tasks, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is a great pick. It packs an 11.6-inch, 1080p display, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's currently $85 off via coupon, "CELEBRATE1" during Lenovo's 4th of July sale. View Deal
Lenovo Yoga C640 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,049 now $899 @ Lenovo
This Lenovo Yoga C640 13 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p IPS display, a 1.8 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This flexible machine is now $200 off via coupon, "4THOFJULYSALE". View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad S540: was $999 now $799 @ Lenovo
This IdeaPad S540 laptop from Lenovo packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) display, a Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. For a limited time, it's $200 off. View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad L380 Yoga: was $879 now $719 @ Lenovo
The ThinkPad L380 is a solid all-round 2-in-1 business laptop with excellent performance, a comfy keyboard and good battery life. This machine packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's $160 off in Lenovo's 4th of July sale. View Deal