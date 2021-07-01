Beats Studio Buds deal bundles free Apple Music for 6 months

The new Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds are solid AirPods Pro alternatives.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Beats Studio Buds with 6 months each of Apple Music and Apple News+ for $149. The earbuds alone retail for $149, whereas Apple Music and Apple News+ cost $10 per month, so you're saving $120.

For music and news junkies, this is one of the best headphone deals out there.

Beats Studio Buds deal

Beats Studio Buds w/ 6 months of free Apple Music/Apple News+: $149 @ Best Buy

Save $120 with this Beats Studio Buds bundle. This bundle includes Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds, 6 months of free Apple Music (valued at $60) and 6 months of Apple News+ (valued at $60) for new subscribers. View Deal

Beats Studio Buds support Siri and Google Assistant, which means you can summon your voice assistant of choice with a simple “Hey Siri” or “Hey Google.”

In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world testing, we found the Studio Buds' clarity and dynamic range these buds demonstrated was impressive. Studio Buds feature spatial audio so you can listen to select tracks in 360-degree immersive sound.

Design-wise, the Studio Buds are attractive and stylish — as Beats' audio wearables are renowned for. With a weight of 0.17 ounces, they are lighter, smaller, and have more of a low profile than the Powerbeats Pro. On-ear controls let you manage music playback, calls, listening modes, and your voice assistant.

Studio Buds work with Apple and Android devices and offer a free Beats app available as a free download in the App Store and Google Play.

If you want a set of truly wireless earbuds primarily for listening to music, the Beats Studio Buds are worth considering.