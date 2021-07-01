Trending

Beats Studio Buds deal bundles free Apple Music for 6 months

By

Save $120 with this Beats Studio Buds bundle

Beats Studio Buds
(Image credit: Apple)

The new Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds are solid AirPods Pro alternatives. 

Currently, Best Buy offers the Beats Studio Buds with 6 months each of Apple Music and Apple News+ for $149. The earbuds alone retail for $149, whereas Apple Music and Apple News+ cost $10 per month, so you're saving $120. 

For music and news junkies, this is one of the best headphone deals out there.

Beats Studio Buds deal

Beats Studio Buds w/ 6 months of free Apple Music/Apple News+: $149 @ Best Buy
Save $120 with this Beats Studio Buds bundle. This bundle includes Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds, 6 months of free Apple Music (valued at $60) and 6 months of Apple News+ (valued at $60) for new subscribers. View Deal

Beats Studio Buds support Siri and Google Assistant, which means you can summon your voice assistant of choice with a simple “Hey Siri” or “Hey Google.”

In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world testing, we found the Studio Buds' clarity and dynamic range these buds demonstrated was impressive. Studio Buds feature spatial audio so you can listen to select tracks in 360-degree immersive sound.

Design-wise, the Studio Buds are attractive and stylish — as Beats' audio wearables are renowned for. With a weight of 0.17 ounces, they are lighter, smaller, and have more of a low profile than the Powerbeats Pro. On-ear controls let you manage music playback, calls, listening modes, and your voice assistant. 

Studio Buds work with Apple and Android devices and offer a free Beats app available as a free download in the App Store and Google Play

If you want a set of truly wireless earbuds primarily for listening to music, the Beats Studio Buds are worth considering. 

Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, bringing you the best bargains on laptops, gaming gear, smart home gadgets, and wearables. After graduating from Hunter College with a degree in Film and Media Studies, she's written for iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parle Mag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not bringing readers the best deals, she's streaming her favorite shows or attending a live concert or pro wrestling event. 