Beats Fit Pro bundle deal tosses in free $20 Amazon gift card

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are the best AirPods Pro alternatives you can get. And for a limited time, one retailer is bundling these sporty buds with a free gift card.

Right now, you can get the Beats Fit Pro with a $20 Gift Card for $199 at Amazon. Typically, this bundle retails for $219, so you're getting $20 in free spending money. This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen so far this year.

Beats Fit Pro w/ $20 Gift Card: was $219 now $199 @ Amazon

For a limited time, get a free $20 gift card when you buy the Beats Fit Pro at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones are perfect for working out and day-to-day use. They feature Apple's H1 chip, noise-cancellation and work with iOS and Android devices. And thanks to Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support, you can summon your favorite voice assistant hands-free.

Although we didn't test these earbuds, sister site Tom's Guide took them for a spin. In their Beats Fit Pro review, they loved their dynamic soundstage, solid active noise cancellation and comfort. They were also impressed by their call quality and gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world use, audio quality and battery life was superior to that of any AirPods. The Beats Fit Pro delivered punchy bass and great sound quality for voice and video calls. The Beats Fit Pro's wingtip design ensures a secure fit. Feedback from happy owners on Amazon say the Beats Fit Pro buds stay put during yoga and running.

So if you're on the hunt for some new wireless earbuds for yourself or someone special, the Beats Fit Pro is a wise choice. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so we recommend you act fast.