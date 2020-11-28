Asus ZenBook Duo — the amazing dual-screen laptop — now $200 off in can't-miss Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals don't have to be stressful, and Asus makes the case for mindful mobile tech with its 14-inch ZenBook Duo UX481, a dual-screen laptop that's as functional as it is beautiful.

At the moment, Newegg is offering the Asus ZenBook (UX481) for just $1,099, down from $1,299. That's $200 of cold, hard cash you get to keep for your next package of yoga classes. This unique laptop has a 14-inch display, and it's loaded with a capable Intel Core i7-10510U CPU; 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. What's really cool, though, is the secondary 12.6-inch screen above the keyboard, which allows for myriad multitasking.

This is one of the slickest Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen over at Newegg so far, but you better believe it's just one of many Newegg Cyber Monday deals you'll find over the weekend.

While supplies last, you can snag the Asus ZenBook Duo (UX481) at Newegg for $200 off. It's got an Intel Core i7-10510U CPU; 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Plus, the secondary 12.6-inch touchscreen is a real eye-catcher. Get it now for 15% off the (much more stressful) original price of $1,299.

The Asus ZenBook Duo is the kind of device you'll feel proud showing off, and when you do, people will be amazed by its gorgeous color and second display, also known as the ScreenPad Plus. The shock and awe of the extra screen will get people reaching for the Duo at electronics stores, but the ScreenPad is much more than a spectacle; it's a useful tool for creative professionals and business users who need to maximize screen real estate.

This innovative laptop comes loaded with an Intel Core i7-10510U CPU; 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Asus ZenBook Duo review, we found that it delivers nearly all the same functionality as the ZenBook Pro Duo, but at a significantly lower price. As a result, the Duo is a better option for all but the most demanding power users.

If you spend your days editing videos (or just want more screen real estate without buying an extra monitor), the ZenBook Duo is an excellent choice. The Duo offers fast performance, long battery life and a functional second display in a gorgeous design.

