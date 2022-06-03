Asus ROG Strix G15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop gets massive $600 price cut

The Asus ROG Strix G15 is one of the best gaming laptops around. And during Walmart Plus Weekend, this excellent machine can be had for a fraction of the price.

Walmart Plus members can get the AMD Ryzen 9-powered Asus ROG Strix G15 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $999 (opens in new tab). That's a staggering discount of $600 and an excellent price for this configuration. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've tracked this year.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $999 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $600 on the powerful Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 review (opens in new tab), we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU does the heavy graphics lifting.

If you have more room in your budget, Walmart offers the Acer Predator Helios 300 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,199 (opens in new tab) ($400 off).

In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review, we loved its great overall and gaming performance. It earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us alongside our prestigious Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the ROG Strix G15's AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX handled everything we put it through well. To gauge its performance, we launched 45 Google Chrome tabs running Tweetdeck, YouTube, Twitch, Google Docs and Sheets among them. For good measure, we added a Netflix movie stream. To our amazement, the laptop chugged along unfazed.

So if you want to own a top tier gaming machine for AAA gaming, the Asus ROG Strix G15 is a solid choice.

