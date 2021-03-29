Apple's M1 MacBook Air revisits $950 deal price

The 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip has everything you could ever want in a laptop. It's slim, superfast, and has a ridiculously long battery life. Right now, you can snatch up our favorite ultrabook for dollars under its retail price.

Amazon currently has the base model 13.3-inchMacBook Air with Apple M1 chip on sale for $949.99. That's $49 off and just $20 shy of its record low price. As far as MacBook deals go, it's one the best you can get today. If you have room in your budget, Amazon also offers the MacBook Pro M1 for $1,149.99 ($150 off).

M1 MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $950 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $49 off the base model M1 MacBook Air. It's just $20 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best MacBook deals available right now. Besides an M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple's MacBook Air M1-powered ultraportable is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were blown away by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We were also floored by its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. We gave the MacBook Air with M1 chip a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air is outfitted with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. We recommend a USB-Type C hub if you need more ports. Measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches with a weight of 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air M1 is as thin as its competitors. It's on par with the weight of the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds).

Like all MacBook Air deals, this one will be gone before you know it, so don't hesitate too long.