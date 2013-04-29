Apple’s iPad No. 1 In Consumer Satisfaction Survey

Apple’s iPad has snagged the top spot among competing tablets when it comes to consumer satisfaction, according to the most recent figures from J.D. Power and Associates. For the study, 1,587 tablet owners were asked to measure their satisfaction across five weighted categories: performance (26 percent), ease of operation (22 percent), styling and design (19 percent), features (17 percent) and cost (16 percent).

Apple garnered the most points across these sections for the second year in a row, narrowly beating Amazon’s score of 829 with a ranking of 836 out of a possible 1,000. Samsung came in third place at 822, sitting just below the 828 category average. ASUS was the fourth runner up with 818 points, and Acer came in fifth with a score of 784.

The survey also found that those who share their tablet with other members of the household are likely to be more satisfied with the device. Fifty-one percent of those polled said they share their tablet with at least one other person, and J.D. Power and Associates found that rankings were typically 28 points higher among users who share with four or more other people.

While Samsung may be crushing Apple’s share of the smartphone market, the iPad still seems to dominate the tablet industry. Recent statistics from the IDC show that Samsung handsets accounted for 33 percent of global smartphone sales in Q1 2013, while Apple only grabbed 17 percent of the market share during the same time.

Apple is rumored to introduce its fifth-generation iPad this spring, although the company has yet to publicly discuss its plans.