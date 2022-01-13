Apple's $20 cloth is back in stock

When Apple launched two brand new MacBook Pro models a few months back with super-powered CPUs and mini-LED displays, the company didn't miss the opportunity to sell consumers a "Polishing cloth" for another $20. According to Apple, the cloth is specifically designed to be used on Apple devices, and it sold out faster than the McRib because brand loyalty is an addiction.

The company states the cloth is made from "soft, nonabrasive material," which probably means microfiber, but Apple makes it sound like it was discovered on Mars by a rover and sent back to Earth just for Apple users. The product description continues, "the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively." Apple then lists every product they've ever made as being compatible with the polishing cloth — but here's a hint: it works for non-Apple products, too!

If you were hoping to get a hold of one, you need to order quickly because they go fast. When first released in October of 2021 the Apple cloth was so popular it sold out within hours. People had to wait until mid-December to receive their pre-ordered cloth. I don't even own a MacBook and I'm heading over to the Apple online store to order one, these things are going to be collector's items one day on the Antique Roadshow.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple recommends cleaning your devices with a lint-free cloth, minimal wiping, and not using cleaners on your products. However, if your device does need a severe clean, you should use isopropyl alcohol. For further details, you can check out Apple's cleaning support doc.

Via MacRumors