Apple's AirPods with wireless charging just hit lowest price ever, so don't miss out

Listen up, music lovers: It's time to open up your wallets because our favorite wireless earbuds are now on sale this Black Friday.

Amazon is selling the latest Apple AirPods with the wireless charging case for just $154 after a $44 discount. This is the lowest price we've seen on these Apple earbuds and one of the best Black Friday deals yet.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $154

Apple's wildly popular truly wireless earbuds have hit an all-time low price on Amazon. The wireless charging case provides up to 24 hours of juice, making AirPods a great everyday companion.View Deal

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the AirPods and praised their comfort, fast connection with iOS devices and good audio quality. It's really no wonder you can't go anywhere without seeing these white buds drooping down from people's ears.

You should also know that the AirPods lasted for 4 hours and 49 minutes after we streamed videos, listened to music and talked on the phone for half an hour. The included charging case brings the total battery life up to 24 hours, so you'll get at least four more charges out of it. The AirPods sync quickly with an iPhone using their H1 chip but they also work with Android phones.

If you want a good pair of wireless earbuds, we strongly recommending jumping on this deal. For everything else, see our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages for all of the latest discounts.