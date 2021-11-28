Apple Watch 7 returns to an all-time low for Cyber Monday at $379 — don't miss it!

The Apple Watch 7 is now on sale for its lowest price yet for Cyber Monday 2021. The latest Apple Watch delivers a new design with a larger display and faster charging than its predecessor.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 7 for $379 at Amazon. That's $20 off, which may not sound like much, but it's the best deal we've seen so far on the new Apple Watch.

While you can find Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals for less on older models, this is the cheapest we expect to see the Apple Watch 7 this year.

Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $20 off the Apple Watch 7. Apple's flagship smartwatch delivers a larger and brighter display than previous models. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/45mm): was $429 now $409 @ Amazon Apple Watch 7 (GPS/45mm): was $429 now $409 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $10 off the 45mm Apple Watch 7. Apple's flagship smartwatch delivers a larger and brighter display than previous models. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

The Apple Watch 7 is one of the mobile tech industry's best wearables. The latest model added a larger display while also reducing the bezels on the watch. This results in a much sleeker look and larger touch targets for improved ease of use.

The Apple Watch delivers stellar health tracking, but absolutely unmatched software support and robust smartwatch features. Health monitoring includes an ECG sensor, SpO2 monitoring, Heart rate tracking, fall detection and more. Fitness tracking covers over 17 distinct workout categories and the motivating three rings to keep you standing, moving and exercising daily.

In our review of the Apple Watch 7, we awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award. While you are paying a premium, Apple's strong software support and unmatched app catalog make it worth the price of admission, particularly with this Black Friday discount.

If the Apple Watch 7 is too pricey then consider the Apple Watch SE for $219 at Amazon, a $60 savings for Black Friday. It loses the larger display but retains much of the same health and fitness tracking along with the same strong software support and app catalog.

Early Cyber Monday deals are already heating up, so keep a lookout for more of the best deals on today's top tech. If you are in the market for a new MacBook then tune into our MacBook Cyber Monday deals live blog for all of the latest MacBook and MacBook accessory deals.