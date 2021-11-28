Live
MacBook Cyber Monday deals — Save on the M1 MacBook Air and Pro with our live blog
Big Cyber Monday MacBook deals, as they arrive.
The MacBook deals were amazing on Black Friday and they're continuing into Cyber Monday — covering every single M1-armed MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.
So far, the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals have included deep discounts on the 2020 MacBook Air, savings on the M1 MacBook Pro, and even small cuts to the latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros.
But any MacBook purchase doesn't just stop with the MacBook itself. You've got a bunch of accessories that are essential purchases: a mouse, laptop sleeve or case, USB-C hub, headphones or even AirPods. Below, you'll find a carefully curated list of MacBook savings and MacBook accessories deals. If you want more deals, check out our list of best Cyber Monday laptop deals.
Best MacBook Black Friday deals in the US
- Adorama: Up to $150 off the 2020 MacBook Air and new MacBook Pros
- Amazon: Get the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air from $899
- Best Buy: Up to $500 off MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models
- B&H Photo: Big savings on 2020 and 2021 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and MacBook accessories
Best MacBook Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: Get £100 on the brand new 2021 M1 Pro MacBook Pro
- Currys: Get £60 off a 2020 M1 MacBook Air and £100 off the latest MacBook Pro
- John Lewis: Up to £300 off MacBook Pro, including savings on the 2021 M1 14" & 16" MacBook Pros
- Laptops direct: Save big on the 2020 and 2021 MacBook Pro and Air
- Very: £140 off the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, plus many more
Currently $100 off at Amazon, the M1 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to buy.
The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. As we note in our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We were also blown away by its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Best Buy has it for the same price.
We love the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and you can pick one up for $100 off on Amazon (US) or £140 off on Amazon (UK).
How much we love it is clear enough in our 5-star 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro review. Not only that, but the awfully English Jason England wrote about why many of you don't really need that brand new 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pro — primarily because you may not need that massive amount of power, and the battery life of the M1 machines outlasts the M1 Max machines!
Surprise saving on the latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro!
The 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro has only been out for a month, but you can already get $100 off at Amazon. For some odd reason, the discount is not being presented on the product page, but given the base model price starts at $2,499, this is an incredibly sneaky Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deal!
Oh, and for anyone reading this in the UK, you can get £100 off the same model at Amazon too — featuring an M1 Pro with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Welcome to our MacBook Cyber Monday deals live blog! We're going to be sharing all of the best MacBook deals and MacBook accessory deals that we find through Cyber Monday, so keep checking back for the latest deals.
Some deals can come and go quickly, so if you are waiting for that perfect Cyber Monday MacBook deal stay tuned to our live blog to catch the best deals as soon as they pop up.
Here are a couple of the best deals that we've seen so far to get you started. The MacBook Air with an M1 processor is $899 at Amazon and Best Buy, that's $100 off. And the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro for $100 off — taking the cost down to $2,399.
Meanwhile, over in the UK, you can get £110 off the M1 MacBook Air, £140 off the M1 MacBook Pro (13-inch) and £100 off the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro!
