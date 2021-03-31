Apple VR headset is reportedly getting an epic reveal soon — here's when it could get announced

Apple's rumored mixed-reality headset, a blend of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), is reportedly getting a big reveal this year, according to a source cited by Bloomberg.

With WWDC 2021 kicking off on June 7, some tech pundits may assume that this will be the event that will pull the curtains back on Apple's AR/VR project. But because WWDC 2021 is an all-virtual event, Apple is purportedly questioning whether it's an feasible occasion for such an epic product reveal.

WWDC 2021 will be an all-digital event again this year, but according to a source familiar with Apple's internal strategies, Apple is crossing its fingers that this doesn't become a pattern. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also hoping to get all of its employees back to the office.

"Working from home has some benefits, but a car, the next iPhone, future smart speakers and new earbuds can’t be designed, engineered and tested from a kitchen table," Bloomberg said.

Apple is also reportedly itching to show off its brand-spankin' new mixed-reality headset, the company's first major new device since 2015. However, the MacBook maker doesn't want to make such a critical reveal during a virtual event. The ideal Apple AR/VR headset revelation would be an in-person event with employees, developers, partners, social-media influencers and journalists in the room.

While Apple irons out those details, Bloomberg says that the company will likely reveal the highly anticipated head mounted display "sometime in the next several months."

Personally, I hope Apple plans to unveil its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2021 to relieve us all of the suspense. After that, the Cupertino-based tech giant can choose to hold an in-person event at a later date for more hands-on details about the device.

To stay abreast on all the latest news about Apple's upcoming VR headset, bookmark our oft-updated rumor hub.