Apple sets WWDC 2021 for June 7 to 11 — here's what we know

Apple's WWDC 2021 invites started going out today with the developer conference kicking off on June 7 and running through June 11.

Like last year, the event will be online-only. While Apple had little to say about the event beyond the dates, the simple invite image was enough to cause rampant speculation about what might be coming (via CNET).

The image Apple used for the invite (as seen at the top of the article) features a Memoji looking at its MacBook screen with a reflection of the icons from the display in its glasses. You can see a June 7 calendar icon and the Xcode icon.

The intended reflection has sparked speculation that Apple may finally have something to say about one of its long-rumored Apple AR glasses projects. While it's certainly a bit of a reach, some leakers have suggested a late 2021 or early 2022 release date for the glasses. If accurate, and Apple wants there to be more than just OEM apps, they would need to get the tools in developers' hands soon.

Moving on to things that will definitely be coming, we will hear announcements regarding iOS 15 and the next macOS update. The feature announcements and developer previews for those OS updates could also give us some additional hints regarding the iPhone 13 and the much anticipated 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The keynote will naturally be live-streamed, but if you can't tune in. don't worry, we'll have you covered with all of the latest from WWDC 2021 as it happens.