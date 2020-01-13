Apple filing hints at new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Scissor keyboard

Apple looks set to unveil a new MacBook in the coming months.

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), approved a filing for a "portable personal computer" submitted by Apple (via 9to5Mac). Filings like this one typically preface the release of a new MacBook model.

Unfortunately, we don't know which laptop is being updated, or if Apple will release a brand new model. The only concrete information available to us is the model number (A2289) and that the device will run macOS 10.15.

Whatever it is, we just hope it has the new scissor-style keyboard Apple put in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. We're quite hopeful that it will. Numerous reports including one from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predict Apple will ditch its maligned Butterfly keyboard for good in 2020.

If that's true, this filing could be for the MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro models. Our guess is the latter considering the smaller Pro model hasn't been updated since May of last year. We haven't heard rumors of a new MacBook model following the 16-inch MacBook Pro but the 13-inch version could be updated to a 14-inch display.

It only makes sense for Apple to remove all trace of the Butterfly keyboard from its fleet of laptops. The troublesome keys have damaged Apple's near-spotless reputation for creating reliable products. The faster it switches its laptops to the comfortable and more reliable scissor-style keys, the better.