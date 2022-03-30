AOC 32-inch 165Hz curved gaming monitor hits all-time low price of $199

Adorama's Spring Clearance Event takes up to 50% off computing, gaming, audio, photo gear, and more. One standout deal offers a 32-inch gaming monitor for a stellar price.

As part of the sale, you can get the AOC C32G2E 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $199. It typically retails $299, so that's $100 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular display. It's one of the best monitor deals available right now.

It's also at Amazon for the same price.

AOC C32G2E 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $199 @ Adorama

Save $100 on the AOC C32G2E 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor at Adorama. Optimized for immersive gameplay, it has a 1500R curvature 31.5 inch (1920 x 1080) antiglare WLED panel, 250 nits of brightness, and 16:9 aspect ratio. This is one of the best gaming monitors for shooter, action, eSports, FPS (eSports), beat'm up and racing games. Snag it now for and incredibly low price. Amazon mirrors this deal.

The AOC C32G2E is one of the best curved monitors to buy for gaming. It's well suited for shooter, action, eSports, beat em up, and racing games.

It has a 1500R curvature 31.5 inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare WLED panel, 250 nits of brightness, and 16:9 aspect ratio. Optimized for gaming, it features a 165Hz refresh rate, and speedy 0.5ms response time. FreeSync technology ensures smooth, distortion-free gameplay.

Although we didn't test this monitor, it has a review rating of 4.7 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Owners praise the monitor's great image quality, performance, and user customizable settings. Others are fond of its solid construction and great value for the price.

Connectivity-wise, the AOC C32G2E supplies you with the basics. You get two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

At $199 the AOC C32G2E is a tremendous value if you don't want to spend a lot on a 32-inch monitor.