Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Deals to expect

Prime Early Access Sale

1.Laptops

2.Tablets

3.Headphones

4.Smartphones

6.Gaming

7.Storage

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale deals are set to jump-start the holiday shopping season. The retailer's October 48-hour shopping event will offer exclusive deals for Prime members.

From October 11-12, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is expected to offer Black-Friday-like deals. Bargain shoppers can expect jaw-dropping price cuts on laptops, tablets, headphones, smartphones, gaming gear and other mobile electronics.

Prime members can take advantage of Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals. We're talking big savings on best-selling gadgets and limited time Lightning Deals of Black Friday proportions.

If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to access today's Prime Early Access deals as well as offers during Amazon's fall sale. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to fully commit.

Amazon Prime costs £95 for a one-year membership and £8.99 for monthly subscribers. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for half the price of the standard Prime membership.

As a reminder, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at midnight. If you can't wait, here are today's best Amazon deals.

Prime Early Access deals right now

Prime Early Access Sale deals preview

Amazon services

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial (opens in new tab)

If you're not a Prime member, be sure to sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial to shop Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals. You can also shop early Prime Day deals right now using your Amazon Prime trial membership.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, new subscribers get 4 months of Amazon Music for free (valued at £39). With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad free music and list offline with unlimited skips. Plus follow your favorite podcasts and enjoy spatail audio and HD quality play back at no extra cost.

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: £999 £919 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon takes £80 off the 512GB M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook 14: £229 £159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 on the Asus Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of 14 hours. This Chrome OS-charged laptop features a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop: £1,199 £1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series is now £150 off. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360 degree hinge, so it converts from laptop to tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, the latest 12th Gen Intel power, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Samsung rates its battery life as up to 18 hours.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro (M2/8GB/256GB): £1,349 £1,225 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The brand new M2 MacBook Pro is already getting a discount — even though it's literally just come out! Get all the powerful benefits of Apple's chip with an active cooling system for sustained performance.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming A17 (RTX 3070): £1,499 £1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £300 on the Asus TUF Gaming A17. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting.

(opens in new tab) Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): £2,399 £2,129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple is slashing £344 off the 1TB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: £179 £119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 33% on the Fire HD 10 — one of the best budget tablets around. It has a 10.1-inch 1080p display and rate 12 hour battery life which makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming. It runs on a powerful octa-core CPU alongside 4GB of RAM for snappy navigation and app launching.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: £109 £59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of today's best tablet deals takes £50 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: £649 £619 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Samsung's flagship tablet packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 256GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Gen: £319 £299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 on Apple's 9th generation iPad — its biggest discount yet. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: £250 £191 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now nearly £60 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at a decent price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review (opens in new tab), we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features.

(opens in new tab) Nothing ear (1): £99 £89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nothing ear (1) are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy — with expressive 11mm drivers, a unique transparent design, and strong ANC. Now, they are back to their lowest ever price.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 1: £239 £189 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's first gen AirPods Pro with MagSafe wireless charging are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S: £180 £138 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get over £40 off Sony’s latest LinkBuds — packing impressive ANC, that signature Sony sound, and great battery life, all in a sleek design that is comfortable to wear over long periods of time.

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Life P3: £79 £69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A real combo breaker of awesome sound, long battery life, and gorgeous design, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds transcend their low price point to give you something that is good enough to compete with even Apple’s AirPods at a far lower price.

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Life Q30: £79.99 £59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon applied

From Anker, the company that you thought only did portable batteries and chargers, comes a seriously awesome flagship-killing pair of cans with £20 off the RRP. The 40mm drivers deliver a deep, detailed sound, a fully customisable EQ and great battery longevity. Check out our Soundcore Life Q30 review (opens in new tab) for more!

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: £380 £333 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Act fast to save £47 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones at Amazon. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: £539 £469 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently £70 off at Very, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Smartwatches

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 41mm )renewed): £369 £319 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £49 on the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm smartwatch. Over ithe Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex 2: $229 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch. It retains the rugged miltary build of its predecessor and features a resdigned 1.39-inch HD AMOLED screen. This upgraded smartwach has 150+ sport modes, up to 24 days of battery life (45 days with Battery Saver Mode).

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu 2: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 45mm Garmin Venu 2. It features advanced health and fitness tracking like respiration, sleep, heart rate monitoring, on screen workouts and strength training. You also get 50m water resistance and 25 preloaded indoor sports apps for walking, running, cycling, swimming and golf, and more.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245: $349 $200 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $149 on the Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS smartwatch. It features a 30mm display, up to 7 days of battery life and a water resistant rating of 50m. The Garmin Forerunner 245 tracks stats, crunches numbers and provides comprehensive performance info like running form, training and goals.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE: $279 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon takes $80 off the 40mm Apple Watch SE in epic Apple deal. Plus, save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5. It supports emergency calls, fall detection and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Grab it now for an all-time low price.

Smartphones

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a Unlocked: £399 £365 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save over £30 on the Google Pixel 6a unlocked. Google's new flagship phone 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display Google Tensor 8-core sensor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For snapping pics, shooting videos, streaming and conference calls, you get a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4,410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: £949 £799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 on the Galaxy S22 Plus at Amazon. The base model Galaxy S22 Plus packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 5 IV + Sony LinkBuds S: £1,129 £949 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £180 on this bundle of an unlocked Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone and LinkBuds S. It's worth considering if you're looking for a compact smartphone with long battery life. It features a 6.1 inch OLED (1080 x 2520) display at 120Hz. It's powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor alongside 8GB RAM with 128GB of integrated storage. The Xperia 5 IV's rear triple camera array includes a 12MP sensor, 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto. And for selfies and video calls, it equips you with an 8MP front camera.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: £1,149 £920 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £229 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: £54 £43 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £11 on the Xbox Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X: £99 £59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 on the Razer Barracuda X. It's great for seamless educational and gaming use across PCs, consoles and mobile devices. At just $10 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best gaming deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite w/ 128GB microSD Card: £199 £186 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £13 on this Nintendo Switch Lite at Amazon. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is perfect for handheld gaming anywhere.

Storage

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 1TB: £244 £189 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 23% on the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has 256-bit AES encryption.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD: £117 £114 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £3 on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD. Tough, fast, and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles, and more. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for more options.

What is Amazon Prime Early Access?

October's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the online retailer's holiday season kick-off event. The 48-hour sale is scheduled to run on October 11-12 and is expect to offer sitewide deals on products from every category.

Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio wearables, games and gaming gear. Amazon's October sale will shine the spotlight on Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals.

When is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at midnight BST. Similar to Amazon's July Prime Day 2022 sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers two days of deals.

If you can't afford to wait, there are plenty of Prime Early Access, Prime Exclusive and daily Amazon deals going on right now.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals to expect

Amazon Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio devices, and gaming gear.

Prime membership holders can expect to see member-only Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals. We're talking big savings on limited time Lightning deals of Black Friday proportions.

Making its debut this year, Amazon Prime Early Access aims to jump start the holiday shopping season. So if you want to beat inflation before Black Friday, it's one of the best times of the year to score early holiday discounts.