Amazon has the stellar Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $99 during Prime Day

Talk of Samsung launching new wireless earbuds this fall continue to draw traction, but for now, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 seems like the brand’s model to own. And guess what? It’s on sale at an unbeatable price during Prime Day.

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is 33% off the original price ($150) and a generous markdown that places these wireless earbuds among the best Prime Day headphone deals we've seen so far.

A mid-range model with high-end performance, the Galaxy Buds 2 packs some serious hardware underneath its shiny plastic construction. We’re talking AKG-tuned drivers that pump out energetic, detailed sound, along with strong noise-cancelling circuitry to reduce unwanted noises and beamforming mics for stellar voice command use.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is lighter (0.17 ounces) and smaller (0.7 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches) than pretty much all its competitors. Just because the buds are light and small doesn’t mean Samsung has skimped on upmarket features.

PowerShare technology lets users juice up the buds when placing the wireless charging case on the back of a Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy Wearable app comes with an equalizer that has multiple presets to modify sound based on different music genres, plus there’s a Latency Mode to improve audio synchronization when mobile gaming. Accessibility grants the option to assign ANC to one earbud, which helps prevent discomfort during long listening sessions. Anyone with a Galaxy Watch 4 can also control the buds directly on their touchscreen.

At $99, these are the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy.

