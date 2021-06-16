Alienware X15 and X17 with RTX 30 GPU gaming laptops now available

Dell's new Alienware X15 and Alienware X17 gaming laptops are now available for purchase at Dell.com. Pricing for the Alienware X15 starts at $1,999.99 whereas the Alienware X17 starts at $2,099.99.

The thinnest Alienware gaming laptops to date, the new Alienware X15 and X17 are also among the most powerful. They offer the latest 11th Gen H-Series CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The X15 has QHD 240Hz or FHD 360Hz display options and the X17 nets you an FHD panel at 165Hz or 360Hz. 4K (3840 x 2160) 120Hz display panels are also available. Alienware X17 360 Hz panel and RTX 3060 options will be available in July.

Alienware X series gaming laptops

The new Alienware X series brings the brand's Cryo-Tech cooling technology to its family of gaming notebooks. Over previous-generation models, the new X series delivers a 25% improvement in thermal resistance. What's more, Alienware's patent-pending Quad-fan design keeps the laptop cool with dedicated airflow.

The base model Alienware X15 packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080-pixel) ) 165Hz 3ms display with a 3ms response time. Under the hood lives an Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Doing the heavy lifting for graphics is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Configurations go up to an Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and RTX 3080 graphics.

If you want more screen real estate, the base model Alienware X17 has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) with the same specs. This model can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9 CPU, 64GB of RAM, RTX 3080 GPU, and 2TB SSD.