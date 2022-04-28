Act fast! Microsoft Surface Go 3 crashes to $299 for today only

The Surface Go 3 is Microsoft's most portable Surface device yet. If you're in the market for a versatile 2-in-1 tablet PC, here's a deal for you.

For today only, you can get the Microsoft Surface Go 3 for just $299. Usually, this tablet costs $399, so that's $100 off. This marks the Surface Go 3's lowest price ever and one of the best Surface deals we've tracked all year.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Surface Go 3 has never been cheaper. This portable 2-in-1 tablet packs a 10.5 inch (1920 x 1280) touchscreen, ‎1.1 GHz Intel Pentium 6500Y dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMc storage. That's all the power you need for basic tasks, gaming and streaming content. This deal ends April 29.

Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 is a lightweight, portable, and versatile 2-in-1. The tablet in this deal packs a 10.5 inch (1920 x 1280) touchscreen, ‎1.1 GHz Intel Pentium 6500Y dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMc storage. These specs may not blow you away, however, it’s all you need for everyday tasks, homework, light gaming and streaming content.

In our Microsoft Surface Go 3 review , we liked its bright, colorful display, solid speakers, and good audio quality. We were also impressed by its integrated 1080p webcam. The review unit we tested had a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Although we thought the battery life could be better, disabling background running apps could help squeeze more power out of it.

While we didn't test the Intel Pentium 6500Y model, it has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners like its easy set up and efficiency.

Like all Surface tablets, the Surface Go 3 supports an optional Surface Cover Keyboard and Surface Pen (both sold separately). Connectivity-wise, you get a Surface Connect port, USB-Type C port, microSD card reader and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Weighing in at 1.2 pounds and 9.65 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches, the Surface Laptop Go is one of the more portable tablets out there. It's on par with the 2022 Apple iPad Air (1 pound, 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (1.3 pounds,11.21 x 7.28 x 0.25 inches).

At just $299, the Surface Go 3 is a budget-friendly pick if you don't want to spend a fortune on a 2-in-1 tablet PC. This deal ends April 29, so act fast.