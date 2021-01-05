Act fast! Get Bose Sport Earbuds for just $159 — hit your New Year's workout targets

Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions never sounded so good with Bose Sport Earbuds. But with this new deal, the sound quality and battery life are not the only great things about this pair of truly wireless earbuds.

Head right on over to Amazon where you can buy a pair of Bose Sport Earbuds for just $159. That’s $20 off the list price!

Bose Sport Earbuds: was $179 now $159

Bringing big Bose lifelike sound to your workouts, the Sport Earbuds are secure and comfortable with 3 sizes of tips, weather and sweat-resistant, come packed with a beamforming microphone for voice clarity on calls and a battery that lasts up to 5 hours per charge. View Deal

Chances are you already know Bose for great-sounding, comfortable headphones. This hasn’t changed a bit with the Sport EarBuds.

Built for the active user, these come with IPX4-rated weather and sweat resistance, three sizes of StayHear Max tips for the perfect fit, simple touch controls, long 5-hour battery life, and custom-designed Bluetooth antennas, so you don’t miss a beat.

As for audio, each bud is designed with a proprietary acoustic port and high-efficiency drivers, delivering a surprisingly wide soundstage in such a small package.

All of this makes the Bose Sport Earbuds a great choice for anyone looking to get more exercise in 2021 — comfortable and great sounding, to help you keep focused on finishing that last mile or set.