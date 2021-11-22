Acer Aspire 5 Black Friday deals 2021

Black Friday 2021 is kicking off with some incredible deals, with everything from the best M1 MacBook Air Black Friday deals and best HP Envy 13 Black Friday deals leading the charge. However, many are also expect significant discounts on Acer's Aspire 5 laptop, and for good reason.



The Acer Aspire 5 is a solid workhorse laptop that gets the job done at an affordable price. Now, thanks to Black Friday deals, the Acer Aspire 5 is cheaper than ever before with even better specs under the hood. Read on to find out the best Acer Aspire 5 Black Friday deals.

The Acer Aspire 5 earns its place at the top of the best laptops under $500 page and a spot on our best laptops under $1,000 page due to its strong performance, bright 1080p display, and long battery life — all for an incredibly affordable price. Although the Aspire 5 is much thinner than its sibling, the Aspire E 15, the Aspire 5 boasts enough room for a battery that lasts nearly 9 hours on a charge.

It doesn’t feature a DVD writer, but it still has a decent number of ports. The display emits an impressive 276 nits of brightness, which gives the screen some decent contrast. It even has an aluminum hood. To top it off, the bezels on the display are surprisingly narrow for a laptop this cheap. The Aspire 5 is one of the best cheapest laptops currently available.

Acer Aspire 5 Black Friday deals

Acer Aspire 5: now $399.99 @ Amazon

The slim and lightweight Acer Aspire 5 is well under the $500 mark, and is more than worth the price tag. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, AMD Ryzen 3 3350U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 128GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop.