How to watch Moon Knight online: Where to stream, release dates, plot and trailer

Moon Knight is hardly a household name in the world of superheroes, but that might change when the Fist of Khonshu makes his MCU debut later this month. The six-episode miniseries features Oscar Isaac in the titular role of Moon Knight, a dark and brooding vigilante whose life can best be described as The Crow meets Fight Club — with capes. Want to know when and where to watch the premiere of Moon Knight online in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia? Then check read on for our guide on how to watch Moon Knight online.

The character of Moon Knight is often regarded as Marvel’s Batman, and there are plenty of parallels that you can draw between the two superheroes to support that. The most in-your-face of which include: Moon Knight’s silver crescent-darts, which bear an uncanny similarity to batarangs; both being expert-level detectives and martial artists; the two sharing an alter-ego of a wealthy playboy; and both heroes being seen as vigilante avatars of vengeance. However, while the two heroes have a lot in common, Moon Knight is by no means a carbon copy of DC’s caped crusader.

In the comics, Moon Knight has a celestial origin story involving the Egyptian god of the Moon, Khonshu. Mercenary Marc Spector is left for dead in a Sudanese desert after turning on his employer to save the lives of two innocent archeologists. Khonshu revives Marc, before choosing him as the knight of the Moon and setting him on a path of redeeming his former life by protecting and avenging the innocent. It’s pretty standard superhero stuff until it is revealed that Marc also suffers from a dissociative identity disorder with him playing host to a number of personas including billionaire Steven Grant, cabbie Jake Lockley and consultant Mr. Knight.

However, the upcoming live-action adaptation takes things in a slightly different direction by initially following the persona of Steven Grant — who seemingly isn’t a billionaire businessman like his comic book counterpart. Instead, Steven is a socially inept employee of a museum gift shop who is haunted by blackouts and memories of an unfamiliar life. Steven eventually discovers that he is suffering from dissociative identity disorder and that he shares a body with a mysterious mercenary named Marc Spencer. Things go from bad to worse for Steven as he is also drawn into a deadly mystery with links to the ancient gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight official trailer

How to watch Moon Knight online

Moon Knight is the latest Marvel Comics mini-series offering from Disney+ and it arrives in the wake of some impressive releases like WandaVision and Loki. It's also the first of this year’s trilogy of Marvel Studios’ releases that looks to introduce new blood into the MCU, with highly anticipated shows like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk set to follow.

Marvel fans the world over can catch the season premiere of Moon Knight exclusively on Disney+ from Wednesday, March 30. The first episode will be available to stream across the U.S. and Canada from 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET). Viewers in the U.K. will be able to access the episode from 7 a.m. GMT, and those in Australia from 6 p.m. AEDT. New episodes will follow every Wednesday, releasing at the same time for each region.

Disney+: Save over 15% on annual subscriptions Everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more all under one service. Disney+ is a streaming service offering thousands of films and series from around the globe, with more added each month — including exclusive originals you can't see anywhere else, like Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett.

How to watch Moon Knight abroad

Disney+ launched in November of 2019 and has quickly expanded to cover over 50 regions across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, there are still plenty of regions where the House of Mouse’s streaming platform is unavailable. Attempting to connect to Disney+ in these locales will result in you coming face to face with a notification that Disney+ is not available in your region — putting a flat stop to any ideas you might’ve had about keeping up to date with Steven Grant and his many identities.

If you’re journeying outside of your watch region and want to ensure you can keep up to date with all your favorite shows then you’re going to need a VPN . Virtual Private Networks are services that allow you to virtually change your current location and bypass geo-blocks to access the content and services you love anywhere in the world.

What’s more, the best VPNs offer protected connections when using external networks, which is especially handy if you’re using the internet abroad and relying on public Wi-Fi at airports or hotels. Public Wi-Fi isn’t renowned for its security and can leave your data exposed to man-in-the-middle attacks and packet sniffing attempts. Download a VPN today and enjoy secure and encrypted connections that keep you and your data protected while using the internet abroad or in public.

ExpressVPN: 3 months free with annual subscriptions The internet was made to be a world without borders, and yet region-locked content, censored information and walled-off services exist all around us. There's a great way to combat these practices while remaining safe and anonymous online — ExpressVPN.

What is the plot of Moon Knight?

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

Moon Knight will make its way exclusively to Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30. The show’s debut season kicks off with the first episode “Disassociation” available to stream from 12 a.m. PT, 3 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. GMT and 6 p.m AEDT. New episodes will be released every Wednesday at the same time for the duration of the six-episode season, culminating on May 4 with the season finale “Spector (Shake it Up).”

The following is the release schedule for Moon Knight for those watching in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia: