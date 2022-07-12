Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for $400 off has me hovering over the buy button

Prime Day is here, and of course, Best Buy is hosting its own sale throughout today and tomorrow. And one of its best deals revolves around the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which has had me hovering over the buy button with uncertainty. It's been forever since I've seen a GPU go below its retail cost, and as someone who has been trapped with a GTX 1070, I'm plenty tempted.

Now you can get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti for $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which is $400 off its original price.

(opens in new tab) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: was $2000 now $1600 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is the most powerful consumer GPU out there with TITAN performance. Utilizing the power of Ampere, this RTX beast can handle ray tracing without a sweat. With 24GB of on-board memory and the ability to run pretty much any game at max setting with great performance, this is an absolute steal for $400 off.



I've been debating this purchase for a good hour now, wondering if the steep price of $1600 is worth all of my GPU-related troubles going away. I recently built myself a powerful PC last year, but due to the hardware shortage, I've been trapped with a 1070 since. And even then, that's only because a friend was willing to lend their old GPU. I'm desperate for a new graphics card, and the long wait for the 40-series to reveal itself has been exhausting. Should I do it?

You will also receive a four-pack of games for purchasing select 30-series products (opens in new tab), including the 3090 Ti. These include Ghostwire: Tokyo, Doom Eternal and its two The Ancient God DLCs.